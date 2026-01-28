Union Budget 2026: I-T relief, customs changes, exports push in focus

New Delhi: Union Budget 2026 is set to be presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. The Budget speech usually begins at 11 am.

This is reportedly the first time that the Union Budget will be presented on a Sunday. This year’s Budget comes at a time when the global economy is in a flux due to the trade and tariff war started by US President Donald Trump. FM Sitharaman’s Budget is being looked at to provide relief to export facing sectors to cushion the blow of 50% tariffs.

Like every year, middle class and salaried taxpayers are seeking tax relief. There is also an ask for simplifying compliances and rationalising TDS and TCS requirements. Post Operation Sindoor, the Defence sector budget is also in focus.