Don’t ignore spotting: When your body is trying to warn you

The menstrual cycle is like a well-scheduled train—arriving, following its path, and departing predictably. Irregular bleeding, however, is like a train that comes at random times, causes disruption, or lingers unexpectedly. Bleeding between periods, very heavy or prolonged periods, bleeding during or after intercourse, or any bleeding after menopause is not normal. These are signals from your body that something may be wrong, often with the cervix, and should never be ignored.

Why Spotting Matters

Early cervical cancer or pre-cancerous conditions make the cervix delicate and sensitive. Even minor contact, like sexual activity, can trigger bleeding. Post-coital bleeding is one of the earliest warning signs but is often overlooked. Many women attribute occasional spotting to hormones, birth control, weight changes, or fatigue. While these can sometimes cause irregular bleeding, repeated or unexplained spotting should never be dismissed. Early detection is crucial—like fixing a small crack in a wall before it collapses—allowing simpler treatment and better outcomes.

Warning Signs You Shouldn’t Ignore

Red flags include bleeding after intercourse, foul-smelling or watery discharge (sometimes blood-stained), drastic changes in your menstrual cycle, continual pelvic or lower back pain, and pain during urination or sexual activity. These symptoms are often painless, subtle, and easy to neglect, which is why many women miss them. Early-stage cervical cancer rarely causes pain, so paying attention to these minor signs and seeking medical evaluation is critical.

What Causes Cervical Cancer?

The main cause is the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), a common virus transmitted through skin-to-skin contact during sexual activity. Most people are infected at some point without knowing it, and in many cases, the body clears the virus naturally. However, high-risk HPV types, especially 16 and 18, can persist for years and gradually transform normal cervical cells into abnormal ones. About 90% of cervical cancers are linked to these high-risk types. Other risk factors include smoking, weakened immunity, early sexual activity, multiple partners, and lack of regular screening.

The Importance of Early Action

Cervical cancer is among the most preventable cancers. Screening tests like the Pap smear detect abnormal cervical cells, and HPV testing identifies high-risk virus types, often years before cancer develops. If needed, a colposcopy allows doctors to closely examine the cervix for early changes. Early detection can make treatment simple, with survival rates over 90%, often preserving fertility. The HPV vaccine is most effective before age 13 but also benefits adults, and when combined with regular screening, it is an act of self-care, not fear. Spotting is your body’s alert—it should never be ignored.

Who Should Be Screened?

All women aged 30 to 65 should undergo cervical cancer screening, even if healthy or with only one partner, because HPV infection and cervical changes can still occur. In India, the HPV DNA test is the preferred method, with negative results warranting a repeat test after five years. Where HPV testing isn’t available, VIA (Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid) is recommended every three to five years. Pap smears are an alternative, advised once every three years. Regular screening allows early detection, lowers cancer risk, and ensures timely intervention.

Your body communicates constantly through subtle signs like spotting. Ignoring them can be dangerous, but responding early ensures better health outcomes. Recognise these signs, undergo regular screenings, and consider vaccination—because cervical cancer, when caught early, is highly treatable and often preventable.

(The writer is a consultant - obstetrics, gynaecology, laparoscopic surgery & infertility, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Marathahalli)