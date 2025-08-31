Eat almonds to support a healthy gut

New research from leading scientists suggests that eating almonds supports beneficial gut bacteria – a key factor in better digestion and overall health. Two comprehensive studies, funded by the Almond Board of California, demonstrate that daily almond consumption may help maintain a healthy gut.

Findings from the first review: The potential prebiotic effect of almonds

The first research reviewed the evidence for almonds acting as prebiotics, substances that nourish beneficial gut bacteria in the large intestine. This supports a diverse and balanced gut microbiota, promoting healthy digestion, strengthening the immune system, and potentially benefiting brain function.

The comprehensive review showed that almonds enhance gut health by:

• Enhancing the balance and diversity of bacteria in the gut

• Increasing levels of beneficial bacteria such as Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus, and Roseburia

• Boosting production of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), which protect the gut lining, reduce inflammation, and support metabolic health

“This research suggests almonds act as prebiotics, helping to support gut health,” said Professor Jack Gilbert, University of California San Diego, project lead for the National Institutes of Health’s Nutrition for Precision Health initiative and co-author of the paper. “Almonds contain dietary fiber, polyphenols and non-digestible carbohydrates like oligosaccharides, which provide their prebiotic effects. These nutrients are metabolized by beneficial gut bacteria, supporting their growth and producing beneficial compounds like short-chain fatty acids.”

The study concluded that almonds have a prebiotic effect, though further research is needed to determine optimal quantity and duration for gut health benefits.

Findings from the second review: The role of almonds in the gut-heart axis

The second paper examined the link between gut and heart health. It concluded that almonds promote beneficial gut bacteria, boost SCFA production (especially butyrate), and support heart health by lowering LDL cholesterol and blood pressure.

“The gut-heart axis is an emerging and exciting area of interest in cardiovascular research and our literature review suggests almonds may positively affect this,” said Dr. Ravinder Nagpal, co-author and Director of The Gut Biome Lab at Florida State University.

Nutrition and wellness experts reinforced these findings: “Gut health is increasingly being viewed as the basis for well-being, both physical and mental… The butyrate produced by the gut bacteria will help to reduce inflammation, which will benefit overall health,” said Sheela Krishnaswamy.

“Recent research shows that daily consumption of almonds supports a healthy gut microbiota… A balanced gut, in turn, plays a key role in reducing inflammation and supporting metabolic health—factors that may explain the cardioprotective benefits of almonds,” added Ritika Samaddar.

How almonds show prebiotic potential

Almonds contain fiber, polyphenols, and oligosaccharides that feed beneficial gut bacteria. One ounce (28g) provides 6g protein, 4g fiber, 13g unsaturated fat, and 15 essential nutrients, making almonds a versatile, heart-healthy snack.