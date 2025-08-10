Education is key to tribal upliftment, cultural preservation

Marking the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples (August 9), The Hans India spoke with Prof. Sathupati Prasanna Sree, Vice-Chancellor of Adikavi Nannaya University and a pioneer in tribal language preservation.A distinguished educationist, she has created scripts for 19 endangered tribal languages and mastered 22 in total.In this candid conversation, she shares her journey, achievements, and vision for empowering tribal communities through education

Prof. Sathupati Prasanna Sree, a distinguished educationist and linguist, has dedicated her life to preserving India’s endangered tribal languages. Renowned for creating scripts for 19 such languages and achieving proficiency in 22, she has earned national and global recognition for her work. Currently serving as Vice-Chancellor of Adikavi Nannaya University, she continues to champion educational access, cultural preservation, and tribal empowerment. In this interview, she shares her journey from humble beginnings to international acclaim, her pioneering linguistic research, her vision for higher education, and her ongoing mission to uplift tribal communities while safeguarding their heritage for future generations.

Q: Could you tell us about your family background and education?

I come from a simple, backward family. My mother, Vasundhara Devi, was a homemaker who loved reading newspapers and books. I have two younger sisters and a younger brother. Our parents worked very hard to educate us, and that education took us to great heights.

My childhood was spent in Kolkata, followed by years in Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. I completed my SSC from Vijayawada Mixed High School, my intermediate from KBN College, and my degree from Montessori College. I did my MA at Andhra University and later my PhD at Sri Padmavati Mahila University, Tirupati. I began my career as an Assistant Professor in 1987.

Q: How did you get into creating scripts for tribal languages?

As a researcher, I met tribals of the interior areas. In the beginning, tribal people did not talk to me. They saw me as an outsider, even suspected me of being a police informer. Communication was difficult because I didn’t understand their language. That’s when I decided to first learn their language and become one among them. Once I did, I blended into their communities. I was determined to do something meaningful for them, and the idea of creating scripts for their languages took root. With encouragement from people like Prof. Cynthia Wesley and several international scholars, I learnt the techniques of script-making, like how to structure the alphabet. Eventually, I developed scripts for 19 endangered tribal languages such as Bagata, Gadaba, Kolami, and Konda Dora. She achieved proficiency in a total of 22 languages.

Q: What awards and recognition have you received for this work?

Creating scripts for 19 tribal languages brought me immense joy and global recognition. I will never forget meeting the then-President of India, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam. After hearing about my work, he asked me, “How many thorns have pierced your feet, Prasanna?” That question still touches my heart.

In 2022, I received the Nari Shakti Puraskar from then President of India Ram Nath Kovind. Other honours include Alphabets.com Award, USA (2009), Miracle Book of World Records, UK (2014), Golden Book of World Records, Australia (2014), Universal Book of World Records, Bangladesh (2014),

World Atlas of Endangered Alphabets, USA (2019), “Conscience of Indian Tribal” recognition, Gondar University, Ethiopia (2020), World Endangered Alphabet Award, Vermont, USA (2024)

Recently, I was honoured with the Ratnasinhji Mahida Memorial Award by the Gujarat government, a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Telangana government, the Nelson Mandela Inspire Award, and the Dr. R. Subbakrishna Memorial Best Community Linguist Award (all in 2025).

Q: Tell us about your connection with the Godavari districts.

I became part of the Godavari district through marriage. My husband, Hari Venkata Laxman, is from this region. We call it an “arranged love marriage” because we met and connected during our PG days at Andhra University - I was studying English, and he was doing Sociology. Initially, our families didn’t approve, but later, both sides blessed our union.

My husband has been my biggest support, especially when I was deeply involved in my tribal script work. He even took full care of our daughter Harshita, when my workload was intense.

Q: As Vice-Chancellor, what initiatives have you taken at Adikavi Nannaya University?

After 23 years as a professor, I was given this great opportunity to serve as Vice-Chancellor. From day one, I have worked to improve the university’s infrastructure and academic environment.

For years, the campus faced a shortage of buildings. Now, construction work is moving fast, and we will inaugurate the new structures soon. I live on campus in the VC bungalow, so I can stay connected with students and maintain a healthy administrative atmosphere.

We have improved campus safety, cleanliness, and water conservation. We organised Nari Fest for women, improved hostel and mess facilities, and launched 20 crore worth of projects under the PM-USHA scheme for skill development and institutional capacity building.

The Skill Development Centre has been revived, and inclusivity is a key principle in all events. The Yogandhra programme, for instance, saw 16,000 participants and earned two awards. We are also signing MoUs with national and international institutions to enhance the university’s growth.

Q: Will you continue your tribal development work?

Yes, absolutely. Creating scripts for 19 tribal languages was just the beginning. I want to conduct further research in remote tribal areas and ensure that tribal youth get access to quality higher education. Our university covers a large agency area, so we are working to extend our reach there.

Q: Even after 75 years of independence, many tribal areas still lack basic infrastructure. How do you see this?

I believe the government has started focusing on road infrastructure and other facilities in tribal areas. But for real change, education is the key. Education will improve lives and preserve tribal culture.

Tribal communities live in harmony with nature. They have a natural wisdom that we must learn from, instead of viewing them only through a materialistic lens. Earlier, we lived with a “we” mindset, but today, “I” and “mine” dominate. We need to reconnect with nature, and tribals can teach us how.

Q: What is your message for the younger generation?

Work hard, learn continuously, and never forget your roots. Education is not just for personal success; it’s a tool to uplift communities, preserve culture, and make the world better.