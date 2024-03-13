Elevate your exercise routine with almonds!

According to a survey, almost 1 in 2 Indians have increased time spent working out post the Covid-19 pandemic. While regular exercise offers numerous benefits such as strength and endurance improvement, maintaining a balanced diet is equally vital. For those who work out regularly, ensuring an adequate intake of protein, complex carbohydrates and healthy fats is crucial. Almonds is one of the foods that is useful. These nuts provide a satisfying crunch and are a great source of protein, healthy fats, and antioxidant vitamin E, all of which support health and aid in muscle recovery.



A recent study funded by the Almond Board of California suggests that consuming almonds may improve muscle function and aid in post-exercise recovery. The Witard study revealed that participants who consumed almonds reported a 25% decrease in muscular soreness during a vertical leap challenge, compared to the control group.

Almonds are nutrient-dense, containing essential vitamins and minerals. An ounce of almonds offers 6 grams of protein and 14 grams of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. Additionally, almonds provide 3.5 grams of dietary fiber per serving. Moreover, they are rich in minerals like magnesium, providing about 20% of the daily recommended intake. Almonds are also a great source of vitamin E, supplying approximately half of the daily requirement, and contain about 6% of the daily calcium intake per serving. Furthermore, almonds boast a rich nutritional profile and are packed with antioxidants, which help combat inflammation and oxidative stress in the body.

Overall, including almonds in your diet is useful for fitness enthusiasts and regular exercisers. Packed with vital nutrients like protein, healthy fats, fiber, vitamins, and minerals, almonds support overall health and help to enhance exercise performance. As a pre-workout snack, they provide energy, and post-workout, they aid in muscle repair, promoting faster recovery. Convenient and versatile, almonds are an easy addition to any diet, offering a nutritious and delicious option for those dedicated to fitness and well-being.

Almonds offer a multitude of health benefits. When integrated into a balanced diet, almonds have demonstrated the ability to decrease total and LDL cholesterol levels while also reducing inflammation that can harm the heart. Additionally, almonds contain nutrients such as vitamin E, magnesium, protein, riboflavin, and zinc. Consuming these nuts can assist in mitigating the blood sugar impact of carbohydrate-rich foods, thereby positively influencing fasting insulin levels. Furthermore, a handful of almonds can induce feelings of satiety, aiding in the reduction of hunger between meals. Overall, almonds serve as a nutritious and adaptable addition to any dietary regimen, providing a diverse array of health advantages that contribute to overall well-being.

(The writer is a Nutrition and Wellness Consultant)