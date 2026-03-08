Empowering women, driving innovation

As the world marks International Women’s Day, stories of women redefining leadership and creating opportunities for others continue to inspire. Among them is Sreedevi Devireddy, the first woman Chairperson of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

A champion of innovation-led growth, cross-border collaboration, and inclusive leadership, Devireddy has spent over a decade nurturing entrepreneurship among women, youth, and small businesses. From leading innovation ecosystems to mentoring aspiring entrepreneurs, her journey reflects both perseverance and purpose.

Reflecting on her path, Sreedevi says the most fulfilling aspect of her journey has been witnessing ideas evolve into meaningful change. “The most rewarding part has been seeing ideas transform into impact—whether it’s nurturing an entrepreneur in a rural town, witnessing a startup scale, or seeing young women step into leadership roles with confidence,” she says. “Each success story reminds me that opportunities, when democratized, can create lasting change.”

Throughout her career, Devireddy has actively encouraged women to participate in entrepreneurship and leadership roles. She believes women bring distinctive strengths that enhance both innovation and organizational growth. “Women bring empathy, resilience, and a collaborative mindset that strengthens teams and organizations,” she explains. “We are often able to balance vision with attention to detail, and drive results while nurturing people—a combination that is invaluable in entrepreneurship and innovation,” says Sreedevi.

Her passion for creating opportunities stems from a strong belief in the transformative power of entrepreneurship. “I deeply believe that entrepreneurship is a powerful engine for social and economic transformation,” she says. “Enabling others to find their path, build their ventures, and realize their potential is one of the most fulfilling ways to create impact.”

While managing influential leadership roles, Devireddy also embraces motherhood—a responsibility she says has profoundly shaped her perspective on leadership. “Motherhood has taught me patience, unconditional love, and resilience,” she reflects. “It softens my approach while strengthening my resolve. It reminds me daily that leadership is not just about making decisions—it’s about nurturing growth, both in people and in ideas,” says Sreedevi.

For young women aspiring to enter the fields of innovation and entrepreneurship, Devireddy emphasizes confidence, curiosity, and persistence as essential qualities. “Believe in yourself, embrace curiosity, and take calculated risks,” she advises. “Surround yourself with mentors and peers who challenge and support you. Most importantly, never underestimate the impact of persistence and purpose-driven action,” says Sreedevi.

Looking ahead, she is optimistic about the growing role of women in shaping India’s entrepreneurial landscape. “I am inspired by the energy, creativity, and resilience of the next generation of women innovators,” she says. “They are breaking barriers, redefining leadership, and bringing fresh perspectives. The future of India’s entrepreneurship landscape is bright, inclusive, and transformative because of them,” says Sreedevi.

On a day that celebrates women’s achievements and aspirations, leaders like Devireddy stand as a reminder that empowering one woman can open doors for many more.