Empowering women through threads

Sireesha Karne, the visionary behind Hyderabad-based fashion brand The Label Munni, is redefining Indian fusion wear with heart and purpose. After honing her craft under stalwarts like Neeta Lulla and Gaurang Shah, she launched her own label with the mission of making handcrafted fashion more inclusive and empowering. In this exclusive interview, Sireesha opens up about the fashion trends of 2025, the story behind her brand, and how she combines fashion with philanthropy.

2025 has seen fashion evolving rapidly. What major trends are dominating the Indian fashion landscape this year?

This year, fashion is all about comfort-driven elegance. We’re seeing a rise in sustainable fabrics, earthy tones, and handcrafted textures. Indian consumers are leaning toward conscious fashion — garments that reflect tradition but are modern in appeal. Fusion wear, especially, has taken center stage. Think breathable cotton sarees paired with structured blouses, or lehengas teamed with crop jackets. There’s also a strong revival of regional handlooms and embroidery techniques, which I find exciting.

Your brand has gained traction for being both accessible and stylish. What inspired its creation?

After working with incredible designers like Neeta Lulla and Gaurang Shah, I realized there was a gap in the market for quality handcrafted fashion tailored specifically for middle-class women. The Label Munni was born from that idea — to create elegant fusion wear that celebrates every woman, regardless of her age or body type. I wanted to offer pieces that make women feel confident at every stage of life — from college farewells to weddings and everything in between.

How do you ensure your brand stays inclusive, especially in terms of sizing and affordability?

Inclusivity is the foundation of The Label Munni. We offer fully customizable fits — that means, every outfit can be tailored to the customer’s measurements and style preferences. We don’t believe in standard sizing because every woman is unique. As for affordability, we work closely with artisans and maintain a lean production process so that handcrafted wear doesn’t feel like a luxury but a celebration anyone can afford.

Outside of fashion, you’re also known for your philanthropic initiatives. Can you share more about that side of your work?

Philanthropy is very close to my heart, and I draw a lot of inspiration from my mother-in-law, Suguna, who worked tirelessly in the women and child welfare department. Inspired by her, I’ve started small initiatives where I train underprivileged women in basic tailoring and embroidery. The goal is to gradually build The Label Munni into a full-fledged apparel company that provides employment to women in semi-urban and rural areas. Empowering women through fashion — that’s my true mission.

What’s next for you and The Label Munni?

Expansion is definitely on the cards. I want to open flagship stores across tier 2 cities where fashion options are limited but aspirations are high. I’m also working on a new bridal-fusion line that combines heritage crafts with contemporary silhouettes. And more importantly, I want to keep growing our training programs for women — because when women thrive, the entire community thrives.

Lastly, what message would you give to young designers who look up to you?

Stay authentic to your vision. Trends will come and go, but your voice and your values will set you apart. And never underestimate the power of fashion as a tool for social change — it can truly transform lives.