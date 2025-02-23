Empowering Women to Take Charge of Their Finances

Anushka Rathod, a finance content creator and author of ‘The Money Guide’, has carved a unique path in the world of financial education. Recognised in the prestigious Forbes India and Asia 30 Under 30 list for 2024, Anushka has redefined the way finance is understood and consumed, particularly in the short video space. Her journey began when the pandemic disrupted her plans for higher studies in the US, pushing her to rethink her career trajectory. With a background in investment banking, she recognised the gap in financial education and set out to simplify complex financial concepts through engaging and relatable content.

“When I started, I definitely felt some pressure to conform to the trends that were popular in short videos—quick, flashy, and often oversimplified content,” she shares. However, Anushka remained committed to her vision of making finance accessible and empowering, particularly for young adults and women. “Instead of chasing trends, I focused on building trust and breaking down concepts in a way that felt approachable.”

Her bold approach resonated with audiences, and she quickly amassed over two million followers across social media. Her distinct infotainment style, which combines financial insights with storytelling, has earned her widespread recognition. However, one of the most striking moments in her journey came early on. “A message from someone said, ‘I didn’t know women could talk about money so confidently.’ That comment stuck with me,” she recalls. It made her realise the deep-seated stereotypes surrounding women and finance, inspiring her to further challenge these barriers.

Balancing relatability and informativeness has been key to her success. “I always ask myself, ‘If I were in their shoes, would I find this information helpful and understandable?’” She ensures her content remains engaging by incorporating humor, real-life examples, and a conversational tone while maintaining accuracy.

Beyond her short-form content, Anushka has expanded her impact through ‘The Money Guide’, a one-of-a-kind graphic book on money management.

“The book is a playbook for anyone who wants to take control of their finances without feeling overwhelmed,” she explains. One of the key takeaways challenges mainstream investment beliefs. “Many people want quick returns and invest directly in stocks, but I strongly advocate for mutual funds. While direct equity can be thrilling, mutual funds offer better risk management and long-term growth for retail investors.”

Transitioning from short videos to writing a book presented its own challenges. “The difficult part was ensuring readers stayed engaged through 400 pages. That’s why I included a lot of graphics to make it more palatable,” she says. The most challenging chapter was on mutual funds. “I wanted readers to be able to open their laptops, visit financial websites, and make informed decisions on their investments.”

Anushka’s journey has been one of resilience and determination. “Growing up, there weren’t many female figures in finance I could look up to, so I carved my own path. I wanted to be the person I wish I had seen—a woman confidently talking about money.” She continues to advocate for financial literacy, particularly among women, and hopes to see finance content become more inclusive in the years to come.

“Women need to see themselves represented in finance. The conversation around money should be less transactional and more human.” With her passion and trailblasing efforts, Anushka Rathod is not just educating a generation—she’s transforming the narrative of financial independence.