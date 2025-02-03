Essential tips to manage oily skin in cold weather

The colder months often bring concerns about dry and flaky skin, but what about oily skin? While winter skincare is usually focused on dryness, oily skin has its own set of challenges. The chilly air, reduced humidity, and indoor heating can strip the skin of moisture, leading to excess oil production, clogged pores, breakouts, and an uneven complexion. This frustrating cycle of both dryness and oiliness makes it crucial to strike the right balance.

A few adjustments in your skincare routine can help you manage oily skin effectively during winter.

Wash your face twice a day

Cleansing is essential, but over-washing can strip your skin of natural oils. Wash your face twice daily—morning and evening—with a mild, sulphate-free cleanser to remove dirt and oil without over-drying.

Look for cleansers containing hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, or glycerin to maintain moisture without adding extra oil. Always use cool or lukewarm water, as hot water can strip the skin of its natural oils, leading to increased oil production.

Avoid hot showers

As tempting as hot showers are in winter, they can dry out your skin, triggering more oil production. Prolonged exposure to hot water depletes natural oils, making your skin overcompensate by producing excess sebum. Stick to lukewarm water for face washing and showers, and limit shower time to 10-15 minutes. Always pat your skin dry with a soft towel instead of rubbing to avoid irritation. Follow up with a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizer containing hyaluronic acid to lock in hydration.

Stay hydrated

Hydration is key to healthy skin. Drinking at least 2 liters of water daily helps maintain skin moisture and prevents excess oil production. No moisturizer or serum can replace the benefits of water.

Complement your hydration with green tea, coconut water, and fresh fruit juices. Including vitamin C-rich foods like oranges and kiwis in your diet also helps enhance skin hydration and combat dryness.

Maintain a balanced diet

True skin hydration starts from within. A balanced diet rich in fiber, vitamins, and proteins helps regulate oil production.

Include fiber-rich vegetables like spinach, carrots, cucumbers, and bell peppers in your meals. Lean proteins such as fish, chicken breast, and lentils, along with whole grains like quinoa and brown rice, promote healthy skin. Omega-3 fatty acids from flaxseeds and sardines improve moisture retention and skin elasticity.

Since vitamin D levels often drop in winter, consider drinking a warm cup of milk at night, as it is a good source of vitamin D.

By making these small yet effective changes to your routine, you can keep oily skin balanced, hydrated, and glowing even during the coldest months!

(The author is international fame beauty expert and is called Herbal Queen Of India)