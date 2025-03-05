Farah Khan reveals why she is ‘more strict’ with her son

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan revealed that she is more strict with her son Czar and that she has to explain to him more than to her daughters Anya and Diva.

Farah was speaking to actress Rubina Dilaik, who was a guest on the filmmaker’s show on YouTube. The two personalities discussed their children.

It was in 2004, when Farah married Shirish Kunder, the editor of directorial debut Main Hoon Na starring Shah Rukh Khan. They have since worked together on each other’s films, such as Jaan-E-Mann, Om Shanti Om, and Tees Maar Khan. She gave birth to her triplets -- Czar, Diva and Anya -- in 2008 through in vitro fertilisation.

Farah told Rubina: “My three kids will go to college next year. But luckily my children… They are 17 going on 12. They are still very studious.”

She added: “They had their birthday now and they wanted to have a family dinner with us. They didn’t want to go to a club and party.”

Farah said that her daughters have not been to a club till now.

“Till now they have not used makeup. They have till now not got their eyebrows done because they are busy with studies,” she added.

Rubina, who is a new mother to twin girls Jeeva and Edhaa, asked if Farah had consciously kept them away from exposure, to which she said: “No. I am a strict mom. They cannot go wherever they want without me tracking them.”

“In the evening we have a gossip chat… With that I get to know what is happening in their lives. I am strict but I am a fun mom too.”

However, she agreed that she is more strict with her son. “I am more strict with my son. I have to explain to him more than I have to explain to the girls.” She revealed that she explains to her son “about how he has to talk to other girls, how he cannot say things and how his friends cannot talk about his sisters in a certain way and if they talk about girls in a certain way, he is not to be included in that.”