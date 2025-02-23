Gaurav Gupta’s Dubai-Inspired Couture

Celebrated Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta has collaborated with Visit Dubai to unveil a striking capsule collection that fuses Indian craftsmanship with Dubai’s rich heritage and futuristic vision. Launched at his flagship store in Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda on February 15, the collection is a testament to the deep cultural ties between India and Dubai.

Renowned for his avant-garde approach, Gupta’s designs reflect Dubai’s ethos—where tradition meets modernity. The collection features five bespoke creations inspired by the city’s landscapes, architecture, and artistic grandeur.

The Silver Pearl Gown, with its metallic breastplate and abstract embroidery, mirrors Dubai Creek’s water reflections, while the Sculptural Pearl Gown, with cascading arches, evokes the golden dunes of the desert. The Celestial Sculpted Cascaded Gown, adorned with over 2,000 crystals, is reminiscent of Hatta’s rugged mountains, and the Wave-Sculpted Sand Gown, featuring moondust embroidery, captures the interplay of light and shadow in Dubai’s terrains.

“This collection embodies Dubai’s spirit—its transformative energy, grandeur, and ambition,” said Gaurav Gupta. “Every sculpted detail reflects a city where the impossible becomes reality.”

Dubai’s commitment to fashion innovation shines through this collaboration, reinforcing its position as a global hub for designers. Bader Ali Habib, Director of Proximity Markets at Visit Dubai, emphasized that this partnership strengthens India-Dubai creative connections and positions Dubai as a progressive, sustainable fashion capital.

Following its grand unveiling, the collection is now available on order at Gaurav Gupta’s couture stores across India and online with a price-on-request option.