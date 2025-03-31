Genelia Deshmukh on success, motherhood, and entrepreneurship

At a recent event focused on women empowerment, actress and entrepreneur Genelia Deshmukh shared her insights on success, failure, motherhood, and business. Speaking candidly, she emphasized the importance of personal growth over societal expectations.

Genelia reflected on how people often overhype success and dwell too much on failure. “I don’t give much importance to success or failure. It’s just a part of life. We focus too much on achievements and stress over setbacks when, in reality, the impact of our daily lives matters more,” she shared.

Having worked in six languages, Genelia took a ten-year hiatus from acting to focus on her family. She recalled being discouraged from making a comeback, with people doubting her ability to return after such a long break. However, her comeback film turned into a cult hit, proving that one should not let external opinions define their path.

Discussing her break from the film industry, Genelia emphasized how she prioritized her children and personal well-being. “During those ten years, I was focusing on myself and my kids. Riteish and I always believed in making our children capable and independent,” she said.

Her journey into entrepreneurship stemmed from her own struggles. As a former non-vegetarian transitioning to a plant-based diet, she realized the lack of sustainable protein options. This inspired her and her husband, Riteish Deshmukh, to create Imagine Meats, a brand catering to flexitarians—people who eat meat but opt for plant-based alternatives occasionally.

The event featured influential personalities like Masaba Gupta, Meghna Ghai Puri, Ananya Birla, and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who discussed the balance between ambition and well-being. Genelia’s journey stood out as a testament to resilience, self-care, and following one’s passion despite societal expectations.