Going the extra mile for underprivileged premature babies

‘The Extra Mile Foundation’, started by Dr. Nitasha Bagga, a pediatrician and neonatologist specialising in newborn care, is dedicated to supporting underprivileged premature and sick newborn babies. The foundation raises funds to cover the high costs of treatment in Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs) for families who cannot afford it. On the occasion of Independence Day, Akan Hyderabadorganised a unique fundraising event, ‘Akan Aahvaanam’, at Akan Hyderabad. The event offered attendees a chance to experience a traditional meal, thoughtfully curated by skilled chefs, while being serenaded by a classical live performance from sitarist Swayam Siddha. The evening was not only a celebration of India's freedom but also a noble effort to give a new lease on life to the most vulnerable.

Excerpt from the interview:

Dr Nitasha, as a pediatrician and neonatologist, what inspired you to start the Extra Mile Foundation?

As a newborn specialist working at Rainbow Children's Hospital, I saw firsthand the availability of treatment and resources, but the problem was the lack of sufficient funds for underprivileged families to access this care. That’s why I started this foundation—to help these premature and sick newborn babies from underprivileged families.

Could you explain the primary focus of the foundation?

The foundation primarily focuses on providing financial assistance for the treatment of newborns and sick premature babies. NICU units are available everywhere, including government hospitals, but the prevalence of prematurity is high, and the treatment is very expensive. These funds are used to help underprivileged babies receive the necessary care.

How do you plan to utilize the funds raised through the foundation?

The funds will be used to cover the treatment costs for underprivileged preterm babies who need it. For example, if a poor patient comes in with a premature baby, we will use the funds to help cover the cost of their treatment.

Which hospitals are you collaborating with for this initiative?

We are tied up with most of the NICUs that provide good outcomes. As a neonatologist myself, I am associated with many other neonatologists, and they will be approaching us for help with their patients.

How many newborns has the foundation helped so far?

So far, we have been able to save 197 newborn babies. Fundraising is a major issue, which is why we are organizing this fundraiser at Akan tomorrow. The funds raised from tomorrow's lunch will help more premature babies survive.

How much does it typically cost to treat a premature baby?

The cost depends on the hospital and the severity of the case. For example, in smaller NICUs, the same treatment might cost between three to four lakhs, while in bigger NICUs, it could go up to 15 lakhs. The cost also depends on the baby's weight and condition—a baby born at 400 grams might need 10 to 15 lakhs, while a baby born at one kilo might be treated for two to three lakhs.

What are some of the common causes of prematurity?

There are several reasons, including infertility treatments like IVF, infections in the mother, maternal hypertension, and uncontrolled diabetes. In underprivileged communities, factors like anemia and lack of proper prenatal care also contribute to prematurity.

What are the foundation's main objectives and the size of your team?

Our main objective is to save as many premature babies as possible. We try to reach out to underprivileged families with newborns in various units. We also have a training course for nurses, particularly underprivileged girls, to address the shortage of trained NICU nurses. We provide them with education, a hostel, food, and a stipend, helping them build a future while also supporting our NICU units.

Could you tell us a bit about your background?

I am originally from Delhi but have been in Hyderabad since 2006. I joined Rainbow Children's Hospital at that time, and my husband, who is an ophthalmologist at LV Prasad Eye Institute, also moved here. Since then, we have settled in Hyderabad, where I continue my work as a newborn specialist, focusing on the care of premature babies. I hope more and more people join and donate for this cause, helping us save the lives of these vulnerable babies.