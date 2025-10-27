Hansika enjoys wild getaway in Ranthambore

Actress Hansika Motwanni, who has been juggling a packed schedule with multiple projects, recently decided to take a refreshing break in Rajasthan. The My Name Is Shruthi star visited the historic Ranthambore Fort and explored the famous wildlife reserve, enjoying a safari filled with tiger trails, dusty forest paths, and close encounters with wild animals.

Hansika shared glimpses of her adventure on social media, where she is seen posing inside a safari jeep with a professional camera hanging by her side. She also posted photos set against the backdrop of nature and videos featuring the wildlife she spotted during her trip. Her caption summed up the experience perfectly: “From tiger trails to sloth bear strolls, jungle dust on my face, and selfies with the wild. Ranthambore, you’ve been pure magic.”

Hansika was accompanied by her family on the vacation. Meanwhile, the actress recently made headlines for a noticeable modification to her name. Known for years as Hansika Motwani, she has now altered the spelling of her surname to Motwanni, adding an extra ‘n’. Though the exact reason wasn’t disclosed initially, Hansika later revealed through a vlog on her YouTube channel that the change was suggested by her mother due to personal and numerological reasons.

She admitted that she initially disagreed but eventually accepted the suggestion after several conversations at home. Hansika also requested fans—and even trolls—to embrace and use the new spelling going forward.

On the personal front, Hansika married businessman Sohael Khaturiya in a grand wedding ceremony in December 2022. However, this year, rumours of a possible separation surfaced after she reportedly deleted several wedding photos from her Instagram profile, sparking speculation.

As fans admire her adventurous spirit and await clarity on her personal life, Hansika’s Ranthambore escapade has surely given her a much-needed breather amid the buzz surrounding her name change and relationship status.