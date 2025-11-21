Huma Qureshi says she no longer feels the pressure of expectations

Actress Huma Qureshi, currently receiving praise for her performance in Maharani 4, says she has reached a point in her career where external noise no longer affects her. Speaking on it, the actress revealed that she has learned to prioritise her own artistic journey over public expectations.

Asked how she handles the pressure of balancing outside opinions with her personal vision, Huma responded firmly: “I don’t. I don’t take the pressure of other people’s thoughts and ideas.” She added that her focus remains on shaping her own destiny. “My job is to fulfil my own future and work toward my life and characters. Other people’s expectations are really their problem.”

Reflecting on her understanding of success and failure, Huma shared that while it hasn’t drastically transformed over the years, it has evolved into something “healthier and more grounded.” She said, “I’ve connected with myself more as an artist, as a person, as a woman. I’m able to function without baggage now and just enjoy my work. I really can’t complain.”

Maharani 4, directed by Puneet Prakash and produced by Kangra Talkies Pvt. Ltd., features an ensemble including Shweta Basu Prasad, Vipin Sharma, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, and others. The series began streaming on Sony LIV on November 7. Huma also appeared in the third season of Delhi Crime, directed by Tanuj Chopra, sharing the screen with Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, and an extensive supporting cast.

Up next, Huma will be seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, a period gangster drama directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film stars Yash in the lead and features an impressive lineup including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair.

With her grounded approach and renewed artistic clarity, Huma continues to position herself as one of the most consistently evolving performers in the industry.