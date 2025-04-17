IDA Telangana Chapter Hosts an Educational Session Highlighting the Many Health Benefits of Almonds

The Indian Dietetic Association (IDA), Telangana Chapter, in collaboration with the Almond Board of California, hosted an insightful educational session at Taj Deccan, Hyderabad, focusing on the powerful health benefits of almonds. Aimed at nutrition and dietetics professionals, the session shed light on the diverse ways almonds contribute to overall wellness when incorporated into daily diets.

Renowned Nutrition and Wellness Consultant, Sheela Krishnaswamy, led the event, delving into the findings of three recent global research studies supported by the Almond Board of California. These studies, conducted by Dr. Mark Kern, Dr. Alison Coates, and Dr. Anoop Misra, explored almonds’ impact on muscle recovery, weight management, heart health, and blood sugar regulation.

The event opened with a discussion on Dr. Mark Kern’s research, which revealed that consuming two ounces of almonds daily over eight weeks helped reduce muscle soreness, enhance strength, and minimize exercise-induced muscle damage in healthy or mildly overweight adults. Krishnaswamy emphasized the importance of nutrition in workout recovery, stating, “Almonds are a natural source of protein and contain 15 essential nutrients that aid recovery and help you stay consistent with physical activity.”

Following this, the spotlight shifted to a weight management study led by Dr. Alison Coates. Involving 140 participants aged 25 to 65, the study compared the effects of almonds versus high-carbohydrate snacks within a calorie-controlled diet. Over a nine-month period, participants consuming almonds lost a similar amount of weight as the control group, but experienced additional heart health benefits. “Almonds are nutrient-dense and promote satiety, which is key to healthy weight maintenance,” noted Krishnaswamy.

Addressing the growing concern of diabetes and prediabetes, Krishnaswamy presented findings from a study by Dr. Anoop Misra, which demonstrated that individuals with prediabetes who consumed 20 grams of almonds before meals saw improvements in blood sugar levels — with some even returning to normal glucose ranges. “Almonds have a low glycaemic index and a strong nutrient profile that supports glycaemic control and curbs frequent snacking,” she said.

The session concluded with a dynamic panel discussion featuring Krishnaswamy alongside leading dietitians including Ms. Harita Shyam B (Apollo Hospitals), Sunita Philip (Yashoda Hospitals), and Nagamalleshwari (Star Hospital’s Nanakramguda). Moderated by Harita Shyam, the discussion reinforced almonds’ role as a versatile, on-the-go snack that complements a wide range of dietary needs.

From supporting muscle recovery to promoting heart and metabolic health, the session underlined the growing body of evidence in favor of almond consumption. As Krishnaswamy succinctly put it, “Almonds are not just a snack — they are a smart, delicious way to boost health.”