Illuminating tribal lives through science and compassion

Dr Parikipandla Sridevi, a dedicated researcher and academician, is a symbol of hope for tribal communities grappling with genetic diseases such as sickle cell anemia. Hailing from Basant Nagar in Peddapalli district, Telangana, she has emerged as a passionate voice for the voiceless, using science and education to uplift marginalised populations.

Currently serving as the Assistant Professor and Head of the Department of Biotechnology at Central Tribal University, Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, Dr Sridevi’s journey began in government schools and colleges. She completed her post-graduation at Osmania University, and later, pursued her Ph.D. and post-doctoral research at the University of Hyderabad.

Driven by her humble roots and a desire to give back, Dr Sridevi began researching sickle cell disease and cervical cancer among tribals during her tenure at the Indira Gandhi National Tribal University, Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh. “Growing up in poverty made me deeply aware of the gaps in healthcare for marginalised communities,” she shared. “Today, I feel proud that I can use my education to bring change where it is needed most.”

With support from the Indian Council for Medical Research, she focused on the tribals of Anuppur in Madhya Pradesh, where sickle cell disease is rampant. Her work now continues in the Araku region of Visakhapatnam district, Andhra Pradesh—another area where tribals silently suffer from this hereditary illness.

“The tribals often rely on traditional medicine due to lack of awareness and access to modern healthcare,” Dr Sridevi explained. “They are unaware of the importance of regular medication like hydroxyurea or the need for blood transfusions. Many do not seek medical help until it’s too late.”

Recognising this, she is advocating for the establishment of a dedicated sickle cell department and a blood transfusion center at Araku Hospital. “Patients currently travel to Visakhapatnam for transfusions. This must change,” she stressed, having already brought the issue to the attention of Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav.

Through community outreach programs and seminars, particularly on World Sickle Cell Day, Dr Sridevi and her team have significantly improved awareness. “The seminars by ICMR scientists have helped us a lot,” said one tribal patient, reflecting the positive impact of her work.

Her research is internationally recognised, and she has contributed to national health initiatives, including COVID-19 vaccination drives for tribal communities. A member of the advisory board of the National Institutes for Sickle Cell Organisation, Dr Sridevi remains steadfast in her mission. “The terrain is tough, the journeys are long—but the smiles of the people make it all worthwhile,” she concluded.



