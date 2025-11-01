Janhavi Shankar’s “Amma Paata” becomes an anthem of love

Ina heartfelt celebration of independent music and motherhood, acclaimed singer Janhavi Shankar hosted a Grand Success Meet in Hyderabad to mark a major milestone — her soulful song “Amma Paata” crossing 100 million views on YouTube.

The event, held at Srikanth Shooting House, Film Nagar, was a vibrant gathering of music lovers, influencers, and well-wishers who came together to celebrate Janhavi’s musical journey and the emotional depth of her tribute to mothers everywhere.

A Celebration of Emotion and Artistry

Gracing the occasion as Guest of Honour, actress Swetaa Varma congratulated Janhavi on the phenomenal success of Amma Paata, describing it as “a song that touches the soul of every listener and reminds us of the purest bond — a mother’s love.”

The evening was filled with music, nostalgia, and gratitude. Attendees were treated to a special musical showcase, intimate conversations, and a visual journey tracing Amma Paata’s evolution — from its humble digital debut during the lockdown to becoming one of South India’s most cherished independent songs.

Janhavi Shankar’s Heartfelt Gratitude

Expressing deep appreciation for her listeners, Janhavi shared, “Amma Paata is not just a song — it’s a piece of my heart dedicated to every mother.

Reaching 100 million views is not my success alone; it belongs to every listener who felt their mother’s love through this melody.”

Her words reflected the same sincerity and warmth that have made her music a staple in homes across generations.