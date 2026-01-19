Jennifer Lawrence opens up on motherhood and embracing a quiet life

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that despite her global fame, she largely identifies as a stay-at-home mom, choosing a calm and low-key lifestyle outside of work commitments. The Oscar-winning actress, who shares son Cy and a second child born last year with husband Cooke Maroney, said she is only truly busy during film shoots and promotional tours.

Speaking on the Smartless podcast, Lawrence explained that her schedule is usually relaxed except for brief, intense periods of work. “I identify as a stay-at-home mom. I am obviously working, but I’m not used to being busy like this,” she said. The actress noted that even while filming, her routine remains simple—going to work, returning home, resting, and repeating the cycle. However, promotional tours are a different story altogether. “Those two weeks of promotion are hectic,” she added.

Lawrence also shared that she avoids late-night interviews, revealing she prefers to be in bed by 9 PM. “I’m in bed. Kindle is lit until about 9:15, and then I’m done,” she said. The actress admitted to turning down a Christmas party invitation because it started late and she didn’t want to risk being hungover around her children. “You can’t be hungover with a nine-month-old. Even with a three-year-old, it’s just not an option,” she remarked.

The 35-year-old also opened up about her marriage, saying she and Cooke have found a way to keep their relationship strong despite being complete opposites. While Cooke is highly organised and thrives on structure, Lawrence described herself as more free-spirited. Since becoming parents, she has learned to adapt to strict schedules, crediting her husband for keeping everything running smoothly.

Lawrence also revealed that she has attention deficit disorder (ADD), which makes tight schedules challenging. Still, she believes understanding, flexibility, and shared responsibility have helped her balance motherhood, marriage, and her acting career.