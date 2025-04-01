Kajol’s witty take on motherhood goes viral

Bollywood actress Kajol delighted fans with her sharp wit on social media, celebrating motherhood in a humorous post. Taking to Instagram, she playfully highlighted how India surpasses global food cultures, writing, “China has noodles, America has burgers, Italy has pizza, and India has a mother who makes all these things at home.” The post quickly gained traction, with fans appreciating her lighthearted take on desi moms.

Known for her vibrant personality, Kajol frequently shares fun and engaging posts. Just a day earlier, she extended festive greetings for Gudi Padwa and Navratri through a video, captioning it, “Wishing everybody a very happy everything .. #navratri #gudipadwa #eidmubarak #happysunday #happyholidays #everythingisawesome.”

On the work front, Kajol is gearing up for her much-anticipated mythological horror film, “Maa”, which is set to hit theaters on June 27, 2025. Unveiling the film’s announcement poster, she wrote, “Hell is here… so is the Goddess! Battle begins on 27th June 2025, in cinemas near you.” The poster features Kajol holding a child close, shielding them from ominous forces, hinting at the film’s intense storyline.

Directed by Charukesh Sekar, “Maa” boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma. The film revolves around the age-old battle between good and evil and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali.

Apart from “Maa,” Kajol has an exciting slate of projects. She will be seen in “Sarzameen”, directed by Kayoze Irani, alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Rajesh Sharma. Additionally, she is part of “Maharagni - Queen of Queens”, where she shares the screen with Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, and Jisshu Sengupta.

With a mix of humor, festive cheer, and thrilling projects, Kajol continues to captivate audiences, both on and off the screen.