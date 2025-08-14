Karishma Tanna shares a small beauty hack for bushy & beautiful eyebrows

Actress Karishma Tanna shared a simple yet effective beauty hack on social media to achieve those dense and attractive eyebrows, something a lot of girl’s desire to have.

To start, take some soap and spray it with something to moisten it. Next, take some soap on an eyebrow brush and comb it in the opposite direction, and later gradually in the right direction. You will instantly see volume in your eyebrows.

Happy with the eyebrow hack, netizens started asking the ‘Scoop’ actress for other hacks in the comment section.

One of the Instagram users wrote, “What are your cheeks hack? So shaped and pointed chin.”

Another one requested, “Can you share diy face pack”.

The third comment read, “Eyes contemplated your beauty after moments of admiration for you, and hearts felt confused and wished to always love your beauty @karishmaktanna.”

On Friday, Karishma shared her mother-in-law’s recipe for protein and fibre-rich ladoos, which she consumes as her pre-workout snack.

“Protein fibre rich ladoos Wch are perfect for morn pre work out snack or evening hunger pangs. Who wants recipe ???? Recipe by my MIL...Dm me (sic),” Krishma penned on her Instagram handle.

Karishma revealed that these healthy yet delicious ladoos include the following ingredients: Oats, makhana, ghee, jaggery, roasted cashew, along with almonds, raisins, and cardamom powder.

To make these sweet treats, first of all, one needs to dry roast makhana and oats on a low flame. Later, semi-grind them in a mixer.

After that, semi-grind some roasted cashews and almonds as well. You can also add flaxseed as per your liking.

Following this, add one teaspoon of ghee and add the roasted, crushed nuts to it.

Put some melted jaggery into a pan and add makhanas, oats, nuts, and cardamom powder to it. Lastly, mix it all fast and make laddoos with your hands.