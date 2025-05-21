Karisma Kapoor has the sweetest way to beat the summer heat

Karisma Kapoor is embracing the summer vibes in the sweetest way possible.

The actress shared a refreshing photo of herself enjoying a juicy slice of watermelon, giving fans a glimpse of how she’s staying cool amid the rising temperatures. Needless to say, Karisma’s post is a perfect reminder to savor the simple joys while beating the heat this season. Sharing her photos, the ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ actress wrote, “Watermelon Sugar #SummerFeels.” Taking to Instagram, she posted two photos of herself: In the first image, she is seen sitting by the side of a pool, and in the other, she poses with a slice of watermelon.

Karisma looks elegant in a maroon-coloured suit, styled with soft, glowy makeup.

On the professional front, Karisma Kapoor will soon be seen in the series “Brown,” where she portrays a detective and recovering alcoholic who investigates the murder of a young woman from a prominent family.

Directed by Abhinay Deo, the series features an impressive ensemble cast, including Surya Sharma, Helen, Soni Razdan, Meghna Malik, Jisshu Sengupta, K.K. Raina, Ajinkya Deo, Aniruddh Roy, Shatrughan Kumar, and Kiara Sadh.

Produced by Rithika Rajachandran and Satrajit Sen, “Brown” is reportedly inspired by Abheek Barua’s 2016 book ‘City of Death.’ Karisma described her character, Rita Brown, as “unique and multifaceted,” highlighting the depth and complexity of the role.

Karisma was most recently seen in the mystery thriller “Murder Mubarak,” where she portrayed Shehnaz Noorani, a former actress with ambitions to become the President of a prestigious club in Delhi. The mystery thriller was based on the novel ‘Club You To Death’ written by Anuja Chauhan. The film was directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

The film also featured Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar, and Tara Alisha Berry.