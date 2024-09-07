Kritika Kamra: Championing feminism and financial independence in showbiz

Kritika Kamra, known for her work in television and now OTT, has carved a niche for herself in the Indian entertainment industry. From her early days on TV to her recent success in “GyaraahGyaraah”, she has continually evolved as an actor. In an exclusive interview with Hans India, Kritika opened up about her love for acting, her views on feminism, and the insecurities that come with the profession. Here’s what she had to say.

What do you love most about being an actor?

I absolutely love being on set. There’s something magical about the process of getting into a character. Preparing for a role and living that character excites me the most. I think it’s the variety and the challenge that keeps me going. Every time I step into someone else’s shoes, I get to explore a different life, and for someone as curious as I am, that’s really thrilling. The fact that I get to study, understand, and portray different characters is one of the best aspects of this profession.

You’ve talked about financial independence being important to you. Could you elaborate?

Yes, financial independence is extremely important to me, and I believe it should be for every woman. I’m a feminist, and I find it disheartening when people misunderstand what feminism stands for. Feminism is not about being against men; it’s about equality. And one of the most empowering things for any woman is to be financially independent. It gives you the freedom to make decisions, whether personal or professional, without relying on anyone else. I always tell women that before getting married or settling down, they should focus on gaining financial stability.

Speaking of challenges, what are the insecurities you face as an actor?

Oh, there are plenty of insecurities that come with being in this industry! It’s nearly impossible to feel completely secure because this profession is so unpredictable. Your work, appearance, and even how you talk are constantly under scrutiny. It’s hard to escape that. For me, there are definitely moments when I feel insecure, especially when I’m being critiqued on something that feels deeply personal—whether it’s my looks or my performance.

It’s important to acknowledge those feelings. Pretending they don’t exist won’t help. I’ve learned to accept that these insecurities will come, but I remind myself that it’s just a phase, and like everything else, it will pass. Your family, friends, and the people who truly know you can help bring some stability, but there’s no denying that being in this industry means dealing with a certain amount of insecurity all the time.

You’ve moved away from TV to focus on OTT platforms. Why did you make that shift?

Television was a great platform for me, but I wanted to challenge myself with new experiences and roles. The content on OTT platforms is more diverse, and it allows for more creative freedom. That’s why I shifted my focus towards it. I didn’t want to be boxed into a certain type of role that’s common in daily soaps. I’ve played Vamika Rawat in “GyaraahGyaraah”, and that was a refreshing change for me as an actor. OTT offers me the flexibility to take on complex, layered characters, which is something I’ve always aspired to do.

Can you tell us what’s next for you?

I’m really excited about my next project, Matka King. It’s another challenging role, and I can’t wait for the audience to see a different side of me. This is an exciting phase in my career, and I’m looking forward to continuing my journey on this path of exploration and growth as an actor.

Kritika Kamra’s journey is a testament to her versatility and passion for her craft. As she continues to make waves in the OTT space, she remains grounded in her belief in financial independence and equality, while navigating the insecurities of the acting world with grace.