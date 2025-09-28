Lakshya Digital tackles gender disparity in India’s gaming industry with new initiatives

Manvendra Shukul, Founder and CEO of Lakshya Digital, spoke about addressing gender disparity in India’s gaming industry. He highlighted that while women make up 44% of gamers, they remain underrepresented in game development. Under his leadership, Lakshya Digital has launched initiatives to empower women with skills, confidence, and industry exposure

The video games industry in India is undergoing a significant transformation, evolving from a historically male-dominated space to one that increasingly embraces diversity and inclusion. While women now make up nearly 44% of gamers in India, their representation in game development remains strikingly low, hovering around 12–14%. Lakshya Digital, under the leadership of Founder and CEO Manvendra Shukul, has been actively working to bridge this gap with initiatives designed to empower women with skills, confidence, and industry exposure.

According to Shukul, creating access to opportunities is key to encouraging women to enter game development. “At Lakshya, we want to see the representation of women in gaming mirrored behind the scenes, with more women shaping the games we play,” he says. This vision has materialized through initiatives such as Lakshya’s in-house academy, inGame, which trains students in the skills and practices required to work in the global video games industry. The academy ensures that graduates are industry-ready from day one. To foster inclusivity, Lakshya has also conducted women-only batches at inGame, where 90% of the graduates secured positions within the company.

Furthering this mission, Lakshya recently established a state-of-the-art tech lab at the Government Degree College for Women (GDCW), Begumpet, Hyderabad. Equipped with computers, graphic tablets, and industry-standard tools, the lab provides students with a professional learning environment that mirrors actual game development studios. Selected students from this program are now interning at Lakshya’s Pune and Bangalore studios, gaining hands-on experience and exposure to real-world production pipelines.

Beyond in-house training, Lakshya Digital has actively contributed to the broader gaming ecosystem. The company frequently conducts campus outreach and online sessions to raise awareness about careers in video games. It also collaborates with academic institutions through mentorship programs, seminars, and workshops, equipping students with both technical and artistic skills needed in game development. Notably, Lakshya has served as the Diversity and Inclusion partner at the India Game Developers Conference (IGDC) for two consecutive years, helping create inclusive spaces for learning, networking, and industry engagement.

Participation in industry events like IGDC is particularly empowering for women aspiring to enter the field. Shukul explains that exposure to ongoing trends, networking with creators, and learning from the experiences of industry veterans significantly enhances career readiness. For instance, in 2024, Lakshya facilitated the participation of students from GDCW at IGDC, giving them the chance to connect with experts, share ideas, and gain insights into the practical aspects of game development.

For students from non-technical backgrounds, Lakshya emphasizes the importance of soft skills such as communication, collaboration, problem-solving, creative thinking, and adaptability. Project management skills, task coordination, and the ability to work under deadlines are equally critical. Coupled with access to industry-standard tools, these skills build confidence and prepare female students to pursue careers in game development with a sense of competence and agency.

Looking ahead, Shukul believes that career counselling in colleges will increasingly recognize game development as a viable and rewarding career option. With India emerging as a hub for creative expertise in the global gaming industry, the opportunities are expanding, offering students the chance to build fulfilling careers that blend storytelling, artistry, and technology. Lakshya Digital aims to continue bridging the gap between academia and industry, creating meaningful opportunities for women and fostering a more inclusive future for India’s video games sector.