Laura Alina Dragu who hails from Dubai is a businesswoman and is also the co-founder of Healthy Habits Company, a Beauty salon & Spa – Lauren Domino, and a Mega Advertising Agency Chi Cerca Trova, currently works as a Real Estate and Precious Metal Investor and advisor making earnings in 8 digit USD.



Laura is a record breaker of precious metals (Gold and Silver) sold at the regional level in high volumes. She is an Organizer of Catch the Camel Supercars Rally in UAE and has also successfully opening the market for WEICHAI MARINE POWER in Dubai. She has been crowned Miss Italy for the foreigners’ Beauty Competition.

How did you got inclined towards real estate and precious metals?

I have always wanted to know how do you build generational wealth over time. I came to understand that generational wealth can really be build by either Real Estate or through the precious metal industry, which are both safe investments that grow and appreciate in value. Romania is amongst the top countries in Europe today for investors to invest. Also, at the same time I learned that you do not want to have all eggs in one basket and thats how I came to the my second best bet which is the precious metals industry (specifically gold). Today we all know today that governments & banks across the world at large have these two investments to essentially run and save their economies. on one side and on the other hand you have the real estate industry, which also has the same intrinsic value such as gold and precious metals industry. These investments the world, I know sees as basic, but yet are perfect examples of worthwhile investments long term. I can say this as in the last 10 years I have learnt it in the very best way and proof of which is my net worth today, which is today through majorly precious metals and real estate investments across centuries, and I place all my bets to see them only appreciate in value in the foreseeable future.

Tell us about the market for weichai Marine power. How will it benefit the city?

In response to the growing climate crisis, a wave of green technologies, expertise and energy sources have emerged. As a result, we can now discern the emergence of sustainable solutions in the marine time industry, a one that harnesses human invention to tackle existential issues for the planet, and provide the engine for the economic growth and job creation within the marine industry. How big is it and what is its potential? And can it produce an inclusive prosperity alongside the environmental sustainability we urgently need? These are the questions that a team of climate specialists, economists and sectoral experts from Oxford Economics have spent the last few years addressing. The work done in the last 10 years has led to a strategic framework to help governments, businesses, investors and communities understand and size, by providing them solutions that are sustainable, cost efficient and that play an important part in creating jobs of tomorrow.

What is the best metal to invest in at the current moment?

In today’s current market standing, I would say as a precious metals expert, that silver in long-term the safest investment in precious metals today is Silver. Silver is not only a valuable precious metal that is a safe investment long term, but also used in making various things that range from satellites that are sent to out outer space to the mobile phone you hold in your hand.

When you attach such a utility and back it up with an incredible demand at a reasonable rate than that of gold, you understand that silver is the best best in precious metals as it has a higher and affirming future demand.

What kind of challenges you had to deal with?

Since the very beginning, at the age of 16, the struggle has been real. I left Romania in order to fend for myself, and gain a place amongst the 1% successful in this world, with just 100 usd and a bag with 2 sets of clothes.

In order to grow and fend for my stability, the ideal scenario for me was to be completely independent. The road to success was not laid out at that point of time in my life.

But let me tell you a secret. The world has always given me what I worked for, in more ways than one, but it has.

I was young, had good intentions, and also a flame fueled by my passion to run at speeds, other children at 16 would never because of a very important fact of life that we all fail to recognize. This fact is: I am grateful and have gratitude for my problems, such as a situation that forced me to let go of home at a young age, such as me trying to survive amongst men and women who tried their level best to use my potential, such as traveling to unknown territories and making it my home, having to learn new languages and not because I wanted to but because I needed to, and lastly, such as from me knowing what I went through, to me now, helping those who are going through the exact same thing that I went through.