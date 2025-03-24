Let your kids build real memories beyond the screen

With exams over and the holiday season in full swing, children are brimming with excitement. However, for many parents, this period raises a pressing concern—how to keep kids entertained without excessive screen time. Studies suggest that prolonged exposure to mobile phones and television can affect children’s focus, sleep patterns, and overall development. But worry not! There are plenty of engaging, screen-free activities rooted in our rich cultural traditions that can keep kids active, creative, and happy.

Why Should Screen Time Be Limited?

While screens offer educational benefits when used in moderation, excessive usage can lead to:

• Reduced focus and attention span – Kids may struggle to concentrate on studies later.

• Lack of physical activity – Sitting for long hours can lead to laziness and health concerns.

• Mood swings and irritability – Overexposure can make children restless and demand more screen time.

• Sleep disturbances – The blue light from screens affects melatonin production, disrupting sleep cycles.

A healthy balance of 1-2 hours of monitored, educational content is acceptable, but incorporating screen-free activities can enrich children’s holiday experience.

Fun & culturally rich activities for kids

Ashta Chamma (Traditional Board Game)

This ancient dice-based game is fun for all ages and enhances strategic thinking and patience. A simple board, cowrie shells, or dice can make playtime more interactive.

Simple cooking activities

Involving children in easy kitchen tasks teaches responsibility and life skills. Let them try:

• Making lemon juice or buttermilk

• Kneading chapati dough

• Pressing dosa batter onto the pan (with supervision)

• Preparing simple snacks like banana chips

Rangoli practice

Encourage kids to create small rangoli designs using rice flour or colors. This fosters creativity, improves hand-eye coordination, and adds festive charm to the home.

Storytelling with grandparents

Listening to folk tales, Panchatantra stories, and family anecdotes from elders is a great way to enhance imagination. Kids can later illustrate or write about their favorite stories in a journal.

Gardening & watering plants

Let children plant easy-to-grow vegetables like tomatoes and coriander or care for flowering plants. This instills a sense of responsibility and patience while connecting them with nature.

Kite making & flying

Crafting colorful kites using old newspapers or chart paper is a fun and engaging activity. Even if kite flying isn’t feasible, the art of making one sparks creativity.

Bhajans or light singing practice

Many Telugu families encourage children to learn bhajans or folk songs. Singing enhances cultural awareness, boosts confidence, and provides relaxation.

Indoor puppet show

Using old socks or paper bags, kids can craft puppets and enact fun stories inspired by mythology or folk tales. This promotes storytelling skills and teamwork.

Telugu poetry or sloka learning

Teaching simple Telugu padyalu (verses) or slokas enhances memory, improves language skills, and strengthens cultural connections.

Creating a healthy screen time routine

A little screen time is fine, but setting boundaries is crucial. Parents can:

• Choose meaningful content – Encourage kids to watch mythological stories, folk tales, or educational videos.

• Promote interactive screen time – Opt for dance tutorials, DIY crafts, or storytelling sessions.

• Set a structured routine – Having fixed screen hours prevents overuse and dependency.

Instead of relying on gadgets, let’s revive traditional games, creative activities, and family bonding moments that make holidays truly special. These engaging and educational pastimes will not only keep children entertained but also help them develop essential life skills. This summer, let’s build real memories beyond the screen!

(The author is a certified Parenting & Life Coach)