Lt Parul Dhadwal: Breaking barriers as the first woman in a five-generation army legacy

For Lieutenant Parul Dhadwal, donning the Olive Green uniform was more than just a dream—it was about stepping into a century-old family legacy while carving her own identity as its first woman officer. Commissioned into the Indian Army Ordnance Corps from the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, she not only made history but also stood out by winning the President’s Gold Medal for securing the top position in her course.

Hailing from Janauri village in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, Lt Parul grew up surrounded by stories of bravery, sacrifice, and discipline.

Her great-great-grandfather, Subedar Harnam Singh, began this legacy in 1896, and since then, four generations of men from her family have served with distinction. Now, Lt Parul has broken the gender barrier by becoming the fifth generation in uniform and the first woman to carry forward the tradition.

Her lineage is extraordinary: Major L.S. Dhadwal (great-grandfather) served with 3 JAT, followed by Colonel Daljit Singh Dhadwal (7 JAK RIF) and Brigadier Jagat Jamwal (3 KUMAON). Today, her father, Major General K.S. Dhadwal, SM, VSM, and her brother, Captain Dhananjay Dhadwal, are serving with 20 SIKH.

With Lt Parul’s commissioning, the Dhadwals now proudly have three serving officers across two generations—a rarity in itself.

For Lt Parul, this achievement goes beyond lineage. It is about proving that women, too, can uphold traditions deeply rooted in military history.

“I carry not just the pride of my family but also the responsibility to inspire other women who wish to serve,” she has shared with close circles.

Her journey reflects resilience and determination in a space long dominated by men. The Indian Army celebrated her commissioning on X, calling her story “a saga of a family dedicated to service to the Motherland.” By honouring her as a fifth-generation officer, the Army also acknowledged her role in inspiring countless young women aspiring to join the forces.

Lt Parul’s journey is a powerful reminder that heritage and progress can go hand in hand.

She is not just continuing her family’s military tradition—she is redefining it, proving that courage has no gender.