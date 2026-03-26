‘Maa Ka Sum’ is a mother-son story

The upcoming streaming series ‘Maa Ka Sum’ explores the bond between a single mother and her 19-year-old son. It follows the life of Agastya, a bright maths prodigy in his late teens. The series stars Mona Singh, Mihir Ahuja, Angira Dhar, and Ranveer Brar.

The relationship between the mother and son is built on friendship, mutual trust, and the freedom to support each other as they grow together.

For Agastya (played by Mihir Ahuja), who sees the world through graphs, numbers, and algorithms, every problem has a logical solution — even finding the perfect partner for his single mother Vinita (played by Mona Singh).

Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals at Prime Video India, said in a statement that stories rooted in relationships have a timeless appeal because they reflect deeply universal emotions and bonds. He added that at the heart of ‘Maa Ka Sum’ is a mother-son relationship portrayed with rare freshness and emotional depth, capturing the tenderness, friction, and quiet understanding of the bond in an honest and relatable way. He also praised Mona Singh and Mihir Ahuja for their performances and said the team is delighted to bring the story to audiences worldwide on April 3, 2026.

The series is directed by Nicholas Kharkongor and produced by Babita Ashiwal under the banner of Eunoia Films.

Babita Ashiwal shared that what drew her to the series was its warmth and heartfelt portrayal of relationships.

She said the story centres on a boy in his late teens trying to make sense of love and adulthood through math and data, making it instantly relatable with humor and life lessons. She added that working with Prime Video has always been a great experience and described ‘Maa Ka Sum’ as a wholesome family watch that promises to entertain viewers across age groups. The eight-episode series is set to premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in Hindi, with subtitles in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.