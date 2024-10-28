Madhuri Dixit Nene reveals why it’s a ‘special Diwali’ for her this time

Twinkle toes Madhuri Dixit Nene, who is all geared up for the release of her upcoming film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”, has revealed that Diwali this year is a little extra special for her.

Madhuri spoke about how she will be celebrating the festival of lights and said that this year her marriage with Shriram Nene completed 25 years making the occasion even memorable.

“Well, I’ll miss my kids because they’re studying in the US. But usually we do Lakshmi Puja in my house. And I’m more into diya’s and rangoli’s and all that, and a little puja in the house,” said the actress.

She added: “So, maybe this year it’ll be me and my husband, 25 years of happily married life, we completed this year. So, it’s a special Diwali for me.”

Madhuri got married to Shriram, a cardiovascular surgeon from Los Angeles, California in October 1999, in a traditional ceremony held at the residence of the actress’ elder brother in Southern California. The couple welcomed their first son Arin in 2003 and their second boy Ryan was born in 2005.

In “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3”, Madhuri will be seen playing the iconic character of Manjulika. The film’s director Anees Bazmee in an interview with IANS earlier had said that she “is the perfect choice for New Manjulika”.

He had said: “Madhuri is one of the biggest actresses in Bollywood; she is a star, and people love to see her on screen. So, when I thought of approaching her and discussed it with the cast, everyone was very happy and excited like kids”.

He added, “ I wanted someone who is a strong actress, who can act and dance very well, and who can do justice to this role. When I approached Madhuri, she was very happy and liked the script and character”.

While Madhuri is the new addition to the hit franchise, the horror-comedy marks Vidya Balan’s return, reprising her iconic role as Manjulika from the 2007 hit. The project marks Aneez Bazmee’s first collaboration with Madhuri Dixit. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is slated to hit theatres on November 1.