Magical Evening of Kuchipudi Elegance: Natyanubhava 2023 Mesmerizes Audience

Ravindra Bharathi hosted an enchanting Kuchipudi dance program, “Natyanubhava 2023,” recently. The event, celebrating the sixth anniversary of Natya Mayura Kuchipudi Dance Academy, showcased the talent of forty-one students under the guidance of Natyacharya Maddali Soundarya Kaushik.



Dedicated to preserving the rich heritage of Kuchipudi, the academy has been pivotal in training numerous talented dancers. Emphasizing discipline, dedication, and artistic excellence, the institution aims to foster a deep appreciation for classical dance forms. While upholding purity and authenticity, it also encourages innovation and creativity.

The cultural program commenced with “Sabhavandanam - Slokabhinayam,” featuring the younger children presenting a beautiful garland of slokas in raagamalika, praising the Gods. The subsequent performance, “Bomma Bomma Tha,” a Kannada bhajan dedicated to Nartana Ganapati, was followed by “Hasta Nritya,” a creative choreography piece showcasing asamyuta hastas, hand gestures accompanied by music and dance.

The highlight of the event was the top-notch presentation of “Takku Vemi Manaku,” a Bhakta Ramadasu Keerthana charmingly performed by the young dancers. The thirty-minute performance portrayed the Dasavataaras, the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu, with 20 dancers beautifully enacting the elaborate stories associated with each incarnation. A rendering was offered to Lord Shiva in the form of “Lingashtakam,” a divine stotram containing eight verses praising him.

The grand finale of Natyanubhava featured a tarangam performance, composed by Shri Narayana Theerthulu, describing the charming Krishna amid his Gopikas in the piece called “Krishnam Kalaya Sakhi Sundaram.” The dancers captivated the audience with traditional jathis (rhythmic footwork) while balancing on the rim of Brass Plates, symbolizing the traditional elements of Kuchipudi dance.

The performance concluded with a Krishna bhajan, “Achyutam Keshavam,” presented as mangalam in an enchanting manner. Distinguished guests, including Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Dr Padmaja Reddy, and Shri Kala Krishna, graced the occasion. The excellent live orchestra, featuring Mantha Srinivas on vocals, added significant value to the overall performance.