Malaika Arora shares a glimpse of her favourite things

Malaika Arora took to social media to offer a sneak peek into her personal favourites. She shared a glimpse of the things that hold a special place in her life.

From fashion to lifestyle, the actress and fitness enthusiast gave a look into the elements that define her style and interests. On Wednesday, Malaika took to her Instagram to share a series of heartfelt photos, offering a glimpse into her personal life. The pictures featured Malaika with her sister Amrita Arora, their mother Joyce Polycarp, and their beloved dog Casper, among other cherished moments. Among them were her favourite cap, a plate of halwa poori and black chickpeas, a bouquet of roses, and a nod to her love for music with the Marvin Gaye classic “Got to Give It Up.”

Sharing the post, Malaika Arora wrote in the caption, “These r a few of my fav things. (sic).”

A few days ago, the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ actress dropped an inspiring post about a “strong tomorrow.” She posted a video of herself from her yoga workout, captioning it, “Sore Today, Strong Tomorrow Fitness Motivation | Abs and Core Workout.” In the clip, Arora was seen performing various yoga asanas on a mat.

On the work front, Malaika Arora is currently seen judging the reality show “Hip Hop India Season 2” with Remo D’Souza.

Speaking about her return, Malaika told, “When they approached me for this show, I was very excited because I felt this was something completely new for me. It’s a different platform, and I knew I would get to learn a lot. There are many different dance styles, some of which are new to me. I am really enjoying it, and by the end of it, I might even become a contestant! It’s wonderful to be a part of this show.”