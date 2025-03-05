Mansi Srivastava on entertainment evolution

Mansi Srivastava, a beloved name in Indian television, has consistently showcased her versatility through diverse roles. From her breakthrough in ‘Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year’ to playing Bhavya Rathore Singh Oberoi in ‘Ishqbaaaz’ and ‘Dil Boley Oberoi’, she has built a strong presence in the industry. Her performances in ‘Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se’, ‘Saavi Ki Savaari’, and her web debut in ‘Ratri Ke Yatri’ (2020) further cemented her reputation as a powerhouse performer. Most recently, she has been captivating audiences as Raina Bundela in ‘Main Hoon Saath Tere’ (2024). For Mansi, the ever-evolving entertainment industry is an exciting space. “One rule doesn’t apply to all. Audiences today want stories that feel real, engaging, and emotionally resonant. They need variety more than ever—every consumer is different, and so is their choice of entertainment,” she says, emphasizing how storytelling has expanded across various formats. “Be it on screen, in the audio space, or even with bite-sized content, there’s a growing demand for diverse narratives.”

She acknowledges the significant shift brought by digital platforms, which have redefined content consumption. “It’s exciting to see so much experimentation happening in entertainment. More than ever, audiences are open to fresh, original narratives across formats,” she shares. With web series gaining momentum and the rise of audio content platforms like Pocket FM, she believes content is no longer just about entertainment—it’s about connection.

Having worked across multiple mediums, Mansi finds joy in exploring various storytelling formats. “Television has its reach, OTT allows for in-depth storytelling, and audio platforms bring a whole new creative dimension. New-age platforms are so varied and exciting—it’s a great time to be a part of this industry,” she adds. As someone who enjoys diverse content, she remains an avid movie and audio buff, always seeking stories that resonate with audiences. With her passion for authenticity and meaningful narratives, Mansi continues to inspire her fans both on-screen and off. “At the end of the day, entertainment is about connection. In a world that’s always rushing, finding those moments of engagement and rejuvenation is essential,” she reflects. As she moves forward in her career, she remains committed to choosing roles that leave a lasting impact while embracing the limitless possibilities of storytelling in this dynamic era.