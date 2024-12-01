Manushi Chhillar is having the time of her life in Goa

Actress Manushi Chhillar, who was last seen in ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, has slipped into holiday mode a month prior to the New Year.

The actress recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and dropped pictures and videos from her holiday in Goa.

The pictures and videos show the actress having the time of her life at the beach, and in the sea water. While a video also shows the actress enjoying her drinks by the beach, another one shows the actress enjoying surfing in shallow waters.

Earlier, the actress credited her father and doctor Mitra Basu Chhillar for his dedication that inspired her to dream of being a “clinician” when she was younger.

She re-shared a post by her father, who was in a conversation with actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu for her podcast. Sharing a glimpse of the chat, Manushi wrote a note for her dad, which read, “@dr_mitra_basu_chhillar, he’s always been more than just a doctor to me. Watching my dad pour his heart into helping others live healthier lives, day in and day out, shows me what passion truly looks like”.

“It’s his dedication that inspired me to dream of being a clinician when I was younger, and even now, his relentless commitment reminds me that age is no limit when you’re following your purpose”, she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in the action thriller ‘Tehran’ opposite John Abraham. Directed by Arun Gopalan, the film is claimed to be based on true events.