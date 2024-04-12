Styling Indian attire is more than just putting on clothes; it’s a homage to the cultural heritage of the country. Designers provide valuable insights into acing the traditional look, emphasizing the importance of honoring tradition while expressing personal style.



According to Shivani Awasty from the label Shivani Awasty, Indian attire carries the weight of tradition and elegance, each garment narrating a story of cultural richness. She cautions against over-accessorizing, urging individuals to opt for a clutter-free look to allow the garments to speak for themselves. Emphasizing harmony in color coordination and well-fitted attire, she advises against blindly following trends, encouraging individuals to focus on personal style and cultural authenticity.

Sagrika Rai, founder of Warp ‘n Weft, advocates for a balance between tradition and personal flair. She recommends choosing well-fitted garments that complement body shape and selecting statement accessories thoughtfully. Rai suggests experimenting with mixing traditional and contemporary elements for a unique look while embracing confidence as the ultimate accessory.

Both designers highlight common pitfalls in styling Indian wear, including over-accessorizing and incorrect fit, which can detract from the elegance of the ensemble. They stress the importance of choosing attire appropriate for the occasion and experimenting with layering techniques to add depth and dimension to the outfit. In conclusion, mastering the traditional look requires a blend of tradition, personal style, and cultural sensitivity. By following these expert tips, individuals can confidently embrace Indian attire, paying homage to the country’s rich sartorial legacy while expressing their unique selves.