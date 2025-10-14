  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Life Style > Women

Meenakshi Seshadri calls for safe Diwali celebrations, says light ‘lamps, candles’

Meenakshi Seshadri calls for safe Diwali celebrations, says light ‘lamps, candles’
x
Highlights


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick