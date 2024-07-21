Meenakshi Seshadri celebrates Indian femininity

Renowned 90s actress Meenakshi Seshadri, known for her roles in classics like “Damini” and “Shahenshah,” has shared a captivating video on Instagram that highlights the Indian concept of ‘Shringaar,’ which she describes as central to the culture of femininity.

In the reel, Meenakshi, now 60, dons a striking Kanjeevaram saree in red and white, paired with a matching white blouse. Her makeup features nude brown glossy lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, and a small red bindi, complemented by a curly, messy bun adorned with a gajra. She completes the look with gold jumkas and red and gold bangles, holding a ghungroo to accentuate the traditional aesthetic. Captioning the post, Meenakshi reflected on the timeless beauty of Indian women, stating, “From the beginning of time, women have been captured as the epitome of beauty, adorned and embellished. In India, Shringara is intrinsic to the culture of femininity.” She further elaborated on the photoshoot experience with Dallas-based photographer Thushal, emphasizing the choice of a classic Kanjeevaram saree to celebrate Indian beauty and tradition.

Meenakshi expressed pride in India’s rich textile heritage, from cotton to silks, and fondly remembered her mother, who gifted her a saree before her marriage. “For every woman who has received the eternal saree from her mother, this is my gift to you,” she concluded.

On the professional front, Meenakshi’s illustrious career includes notable films such as “Allah Rakha,” “Dacait,” “GangaaJamunaaSaraswati,” and “GharParivar,” among others.