Melding Classical Music with Therapy and Spiritual Growth

Nithya Rajendran, a celebrated classical vocalist with over 30 years of experience, blends her deep expertise in Carnatic and Hindustani music with a passion for music therapy and spiritual growth. As the founder of Music Vruksh, she has created a platform to explore the emotional and therapeutic power of music. In this interview, Nithya shares insights into her journey, the role of music in healing, and her vision for making classical music accessible to all

Nithya Rajendran, a celebrated classical vocalist with over 30 years of experience, is the founder of Music Vruksh. A dual-trained artist in both Carnatic and Hindustani classical traditions, Nithya’s work uniquely combines musical artistry, therapeutic insight, and spiritual depth. Growing up in a family of musicians, she was influenced by her grand uncle, Guruji A S Raghavan, renowned for his Thirupuggazh compositions. Through Music Vruksh, Nithya seeks to preserve Indian classical traditions while exploring the therapeutic potential of music.

“My upbringing in a musically inclined family made music an organic part of my life,” Nithya shares. “Music was always encouraged by my parents, who supported me by sending me to competitions and musical festivals from a young age. I started my Carnatic music training at five and began performing by the age of six or seven. Despite exploring other careers in advertising and photography, music remained a constant presence. About 15 years ago, I decided to focus entirely on music, and it has become the thread tying my life together.”

Regarding her formal education in classical music, Nithya says, “My educational background in classical music has been extensive and foundational. I’m a high-graded artist with All India Radio in both Hindustani and Carnatic classical music, which reflects my proficiency in these two rich musical traditions. I hold a distinction from Mumbai University in Hindustani classical music, which deepened my theoretical and practical understanding. Performing extensively over the years has further enriched my craft and musical journey.”

Describing her typical day, Nithya emphasizes the importance of balance. “Balancing my various roles—mother, daughter, daughter-in-law, singer, teacher, and entrepreneur—is essential,” she reflects. “I begin each day with contemplation and meditation to center myself. I prioritize my tasks while giving equal importance to work, personal life, and self-care. When working on music, I am fully immersed, and when with family, I give them my undivided attention. Physical fitness, yoga, and meditation are integral to my routine, helping me maintain stamina for performances and emotional well-being.”

Inspiration for Nithya comes from many sources. “Inspiration can come from anyone—my students, family, and even strangers. It could be a child’s curiosity, the wisdom of the elderly, or the resilience of everyday people. My musical inspirations include legends like Bhimsen Joshi and M S Subbulakshmi, but I also find inspiration in a dedicated student’s passion. Inspiration is everywhere, and embracing diverse influences helps me grow and evolve.”

Reflecting on the Music Vruksh Baithak, she says, “The Baithak is a celebration of Music Vruksh’s vision, blending my passion for teaching, performing, and the therapeutic power of music. It’s a space where I share my compositions and students gain confidence performing on stage. It’s incredibly rewarding to see students grow, and the Baithak signifies the inclusive community we’ve built.”

On music as a therapeutic tool, Nithya explains, “Music has a profound emotional impact. Ragas unlock specific emotional memories, helping to access and express feelings—much like therapy. In my performances and teachings, I focus on the emotional connection to music, fostering mindfulness and emotional awareness, which are key steps toward healing. I aim to spread classical music’s transformative power, helping people find peace and emotional fulfillment through ragas.”

Discussing the challenges of promoting music therapy, Nithya sees these not as obstacles but as opportunities for growth. “I’ve witnessed the power of music in helping people with issues like addiction, depression, and stress. The relief they experience through ragas validates music’s healing potential. Each of these experiences has been transformative and rewarding.”

Inclusivity in classical music is another priority for Nithya. “Inclusivity should be reflected in how we communicate and engage with others, whether they are learners or audiences. Our academy embraces students of all ages, backgrounds, and levels of experience. We aim to make classical music accessible to everyone. Whether performing for traditional classical music lovers or newcomers, I strive to create an inclusive atmosphere that welcomes people to appreciate the beauty of music.”

Nithya believes classical music is particularly empowering for women. “Music therapy can provide a profound spiritual connection that benefits everyone, but for women, it offers emotional balance and resilience. Women often juggle multiple roles, and classical music’s soothing and centering effect can help them navigate emotional and physiological challenges. Music also fosters community and emotional support among women. Through workshops and community events, I have promoted classical music’s therapeutic benefits, helping women thrive emotionally and socially.”

In conclusion, Nithya Rajendran’s work through Music Vruksh is a testament to her dedication to preserving Indian classical music while unlocking its therapeutic potential. By integrating music into daily life, whether through teaching, performing, or therapeutic practices, Nithya continues to inspire and empower others, creating a harmonious space where music heals, connects, and transforms.