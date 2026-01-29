Men aren’t emotionally trained to be fathers: Shriya Saran

Actress Shriya Saran, in an exclusive conversation, spoke candidly about how pregnancy and parenthood bring emotional turmoil not only for women but also for husbands.

She highlighted that both expectant and new fathers often struggle to understand and cope with the physical and emotional changes their partners go through during pregnancy.

Reflecting on her experience, Shriya shared that the emotional impact of pregnancy frequently affects the husband first, even though he may not fully comprehend what the woman is experiencing.

“Unfortunately, the first person who bears the impact is usually the husband, and most of the time, he doesn’t fully understand it. Not because he doesn’t want to, but because he isn’t emotionally trained or informed,” she said. She added that men are deeply affected and are rarely prepared for what lies ahead.

Speaking about vulnerability during pregnancy, Shriya explained how difficult it can be when a partner isn’t around for emotional support.

“When you want someone to pass you a pillow or just call you silly for no reason, and they are not there, it really hurts. The husband not being there feels terrible,” she shared.

Opening up about the emotional and physical challenges women face, the actress said, “A woman goes through so much; her body changes, her organs get compressed, and emotionally she feels very different throughout the journey. From the beginning till the end, there are mood swings, but none of this is really explained to a husband.” Shriya pointed out that most couples learn about these realities only as they experience them.

“No one tells you these things before pregnancy. You only find out as it happens, and then you wonder why nobody told you earlier. Emotional turmoil is a big part of it, and a woman goes through a lot,” she said.

For the uninitiated, Shriya Saran is a mother to her five-year-old daughter, Radha, who was born in January 2021. The actress married Russian entrepreneur Andrei Koscheev in March 2018 in an intimate ceremony.

On the professional front, Shriya has been receiving great reviews for her performance in her recently released web series Space Gen. She is also gearing up for her upcoming movie ‘Drishyam 3’.