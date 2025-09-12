Menstrual leave and women’s reproductive health: Reducing stigma and stress

Menstruation is a natural biological process experienced by nearly half of the global population, with millions of women enduring the array of physical, hormonal and emotional challenges that accompany their menstrual cycle each month across the globe. Despite the prevalence of these symptoms, menstruation remains a stigmatised and often misunderstood topic, forcing many women to silently endure their discomfort while meeting personal and professional demands.

In recognition of the legitimate health needs of women, menstrual leaves aim to provide a supportive environment by providing women with time off during their menstruation period and as a result, it is widely regarded as a progressive initiative, acknowledging the legitimate health needs associated with menstruation. A number of countries, including Japan, South Korea, and Indonesia, have already introduced policies on menstrual leave, setting a precedent for others to follow. The primary goal of menstrual leave policy is to provide women with the opportunity to relax and manage their symptoms without additional work responsibilities, resulting in a healthier and more productive environment for women, as well as promoting a culture of understanding and support.

Why is menstrual leave beneficious for women?

1. Physical advantages: Menstruation causes a wide range of symptoms for women, such as bodily aches, nausea, mood changes, exhaustion, and excruciating cramps. As a result of these symptoms, the performance of everyday activities and the quality of work can be greatly affected. As a result of menstrual leave, women are given the opportunity to take the needed time off from work and to recover, which reduces the discomfort they experience. This helps lessen severe symptoms of dysmenorrhea, or painful menstruation, which affects 90% of women worldwide and is one of the most common types of this disease. Furthermore, the practice also contributes to the proper management of other physical symptoms as well, such as fatigue and dizziness, preventing them from worsening and helping to improve general health in the process.

2. Benefits for mental health: Menstrual leave also has positive effects on mental health by lowering stress and worry that frequently comes before and during menstruation, providing a break from work-related obligations, and enabling women to prioritise self-care will improve output and contentment at work. Menstrual leave policies give employees the time they need to address mental health concerns related to mood swings, irritability, and anxiety caused by hormonal fluctuations during the menstrual cycle, which promotes a balanced and healthy lifestyle, improving the efficiency and productivity of women and enabling better work life balance.

3. Reproductive health management: Recognising the need for menstrual leave allows employers to support their female employees’ long-term reproductive health by reducing stigma and assisting in the prevention of conditions like endometriosis, fibroids, PCOD, and other menstrual disorders, which can worsen without adequate rest and care.

The need to address the stigma

“It is crucial to establish a safe place where women can discuss menstrual health without worrying about being judged, as this normalises discussions and lessens the stigma attached to it. To create a more diverse workplace, employees must be informed about menstruation health and the advantages of taking time off, with the goal being to build understanding of women’s needs and ensure they receive support in managing them effectively.” highlights Dr. Sapna N Lulla, Lead Consultant, Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru,

Menstrual leave offers physical and mental health benefits, improving women’s efficiency and work-life balance, and promoting a more welcoming workplace by recognising the particular challenges women face during their periods and by supporting and normalising aspects related to women’s health. Menstrual leave can contribute to a healthier, inclusive society where women’s health needs are acknowledged and respected as more organisations adopt it. In addition, fostering a friendly atmosphere promotes candid conversations about menstruation, helping women feel appreciated and understood.