Millet mothers lead the way

Women empowerment takes center stage at Hyderabad’s Millet Food Fest

The Millet Food Fest 2025 held at Minerva Banquet Halls, Madhapur, Hyderabad, recently, celebrated the spirit of nutrition, empowerment, and innovation. Organised by the Millets National Media Portal, the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 50 Millet Mothers and more than 100 health and food enthusiasts dedicated to promoting millet-based wellness and sustainable living.

The event was attended by distinguished guests including Dr Saurabh Surekha, Millet Coach Pooja Lakhatia, Dr Giridhar, Dr Monika, Advocate Shrestha, and Chartered Accountant Praveen, who lauded the initiative for fostering community-led nutrition and holistic health awareness.

Under the leadership of Prasanna Srinivas Sarakadam, Chairman of MBF – Millets, The Best Food and the Millet National Media Portal, the Millet Mothers Program was launched to empower homemakers with professional millet-based culinary skills. Participants mastered over 10 innovative and healthy recipes under national-level coaches and presented their creations at the festival.

Two participants will soon be honoured as Model Millet Mothers and receive ₹1 lakh each, along with the opportunity to mentor others in promoting millet-based diets across communities.

Adding to the momentum, Sarakadam announced the Mega Millet Wellness Walkathon on December 7, 2025, in Hyderabad. The walkathon will bring together more than 1,000 participants for a holistic wellness experience featuring yoga, meditation, health talks, free check-ups, and a millet-based breakfast.

“Millets are not just food; they’re a path to wellness and empowerment,” said Sarakadam. “Our mission is to turn every kitchen into a wellness lab.” With initiatives like the Millet Mothers Program and Millet Wellness Walkathon, MBF continues to lead India’s Millet Revolution — spreading health, awareness, and empowerment, one step and one meal at a time.