Monsoon Beauty Woes: Survey unveils top skin and hair challenges for GenZ

Clear skin and luscious hair is the ultimate beauty dream but the onset of monsoon literally pours water down those dreams. Although all age groups, whether it’s millennials or GenZs, are actively putting in an increased amount of thought into their personal grooming needs, the high ambient humidity and excessive sweat brought on by monsoon presents new skin and hair care problems. With the skin and hair becoming more oily, people become vulnerable to hyperpigmentation, increased acne, excessive hair loss, frizz-riddled hair, and much more.



That said, there are innumerable treatments and products available in the market that are specially formulated to target all these concerns. But the problem is, individuals actively experiment with different products without even understanding the seasonal changes and the associated concerns it presents. Against this backdrop, Clinikally, India’s leading multi-brand platform for dermatology and wellness has recently conducted a survey to uncover the top skin and hair problems faced by GenZs and millennials during monsoon.

Talking about the survey, Dr Anindita Sarkar, Chief Medical Officer (Clinikally & AAYNA Clinics) said, “With the influx of beauty products, individuals continue to use ‘one-size-fits-all’ products, often forgetting about the uniqueness of their skin and hair. At Clinikally, it has always been our mission to offer tailored personal care solutions, and this survey is representative of our commitment. By helping individuals understand their distinct skin and hair care concerns, we strive to deliver effective, tailored, and impactful beauty narratives.”

Oily skin, pigmentation, and acne are some of the common skincare challenges in monsoon

The onset of monsoon brings forth a sense of relief from scorching summer heat but the surging humidity in the atmosphere makes the skin more oily, making it even more challenging for individuals with oily, acne-prone skin to maintain skin health.

Out of 10,500 total responses collected, 30.18% users reported witnessing an increase in pigmentation issues. This is primarily because people often neglect the importance of SPF during the monsoon, but the reality is the sun rays may hide behind the clouds but its effect on your skin is still potent. At the same time, pigmentation also leads to high frustration levels due to the unavailability of right products. The solution is simple, consult dermatologists who can recommend the right product, preferably something that is infused with vitamin C, or niacinamide.



Acne breakouts and scars continue to remain a common concern amidst the heavy rains. This is indicated by 12.97% votes. Despite the advancements in skincare products, acne breakouts plague a lot of people, primarily because majority of the products fail to take into account its root cause, ranging from hormonal imbalance, diet, stress, to environmental triggers. As a result, it becomes imperative to understand these triggers before jumping onto the solution.

Damaged and sensitive skin is another prevalent issue, with 10.63% individuals reporting their skin to be irritated and itchy. These common complaints of redness and irritation are typically associated with sensitivity issues as individuals are often prone to severe reactions either because of the wet weather or certain products. In tandem, there is an urgent demand for hypoallergenic and gentle formulations that minimise the damaged skin barrier by rejuvenating the skin altogether.

Monsoon means higher sebum production and oily scalp which translates into Dandruff and Hair Loss

If you consider your hair as the epitome of your beauty, it is safe to assume that hair concerns significantly affect you. You’re not alone in this journey, as 12.39% individuals have noted a drastic increase in hair fall and loss, especially as we move towards the wetter months. Whether caused by increased humidity, genetics, pollutants, or other factors, hair loss is a common challenge and can be addressed by using the right products recommended by expert dermatologists.

Apart from hair loss, 6.41% individuals have also complained about itchy and irritated scalp and 4.63% about dandruff respectively. The humid weather conditions worsen issues associated with dandruff and itchiness, as the scalp becomes riddled with excessive buildup of product, dirt, and oil. It is best to adopt a balanced approach to target both these symptoms and effects. In addition, 2.44% respondents also highlighted their discomfort over damaged and frizzy hair, underlying the need to curb the usage of heat styling tools and chemical treatments.

Key Takeaway - Understanding the problem before moving onto the solution

This survey rightly highlights that skin and hair care concerns are diverse and multifaceted, thereby require personalised and effective solutions. Although there are a plethora of products and treatments, the journey to make informed skin and hair care choices begins with consulting the best dermatologists.

