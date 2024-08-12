Monsoon Foot Care

Caring for your feet during the monsoons can be tricky as they’re exposed to dirt and germs due to prolonged exposure to muck and rainwater. Walking through dirty water is often unavoidable, leading to feet being exposed to various pollutants and germs, which can cause infections. The humid, wet climate can result in wet shoes, sweaty feet, cracked toes, fungal infections, itching, athlete’s foot, and other allergies.

Wearing tight, closed-toe shoes, keeping your feet wet for extended periods, and getting minor skin or nail injuries can all contribute to fungal infections. A little extra care during the monsoon can help prevent shoe bites and serious foot conditions.

The main problem during monsoons is high humidity and sweat. Feet are particularly vulnerable to germs and odors. To maintain hygiene, wash your feet daily, paying special attention while bathing. After washing, dry them thoroughly and apply talcum powder.

Choosing appropriate footwear is crucial during the monsoon. Avoid heels, as roads are wet and slippery. Instead, opt for simple footwear like flip-flops, slippers, rubber boots, or sandals, which provide ventilation and help evaporate perspiration. However, open footwear attracts dirt, so foot hygiene is even more important. If you live in an area with heavy rainfall, wear gum boots.

To soothe tired feet after a long day, soak them in cold water with added salt.

A common foot problem during the monsoon is “Athlete’s Foot,” a fungal infection that thrives in humid conditions. If neglected, it can become a persistent issue. If you notice dry scaling or itching between the toes, consult a dermatologist promptly. Anti-fungal treatments are effective in the early stages, but excessive moisture can worsen the condition. If you must wear socks, choose cotton ones, and expose your feet to air whenever possible.

Don’t neglect any warts, wounds, or minor infections on your feet. Clean them with antiseptic liquid and consider a weekly salon pedicure to keep your feet in good condition.

Here are some home remedies for monsoon foot care:

Foot soak: In a quarter bucket of warm water, add half a cup of coarse salt and 10 drops of lemon or orange essential oil. If your feet tend to sweat, add a few drops of tea tree oil for its germicidal properties. Soak your feet for 10 to 15 minutes.

Foot lotion: Mix 3 tablespoons of rose water, 2 tablespoons of lemon juice, and 1 teaspoon of pure glycerin. Apply to feet and leave on for half an hour.

Foot care for dryness: In a quarter bucket of cold water, add 2 tablespoons of honey, 1 tablespoon of herbal shampoo, and 1 tablespoon of almond oil. Soak feet for 20 minutes.

Cooling foot bath: Add rose water, lemon juice, and a splash of eau de cologne to cold water and soak your feet in it to cool, clean, and remove odor.

Toenail care: Overgrown nails can accumulate dirt and grime, leading to fungal infections. Keep toenails trimmed to an optimal length to prevent dirt buildup and brittle nails.

Cooling massage oil: Mix 100 ml of olive oil with 2 drops each of eucalyptus oil, rosemary oil, and 3 drops of khus or rose oil. Store in an airtight glass jar and use for foot massage to cool and protect the skin.

Turmeric: Apply a paste of turmeric, known for its antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral properties, around the toes to get rid of fungal infections.

(The author is an

International fame beauty expert and is called the Herbal Queen of India)