Monsoon tips for the working woman

As a working woman, you need to look your best because this imparts self-confidence—an attribute all working women need. Yet, you have to go easy on the powder and paint. The skin should be healthy and clear.

The first and foremost step in taking care of the skin is to keep it free from dampness to keep it beautiful and glowing. While your career doesn’t hinge on your wardrobe, your appearance does have the power to enhance or diminish it.

The key to dressing confidently and stylishly begins with being comfortable! When you are comfortable in your clothes, you naturally come off as a confident woman. Nothing beats the versatility and comfort of cotton.

I suggest wearing cotton clothes during this season for comfort, breathable fabric, and elasticity.

Wearing cotton tops or dresses will help you look stylish and confident while keeping you comfortable too!

Add a pop of colour to your wardrobe! Bright hues like vibrant pinks, blues, oranges, and yellows are perfect for injecting some cheer into rainy days. Avoid light colors like white and beige that can become translucent when wet, and instead, opt for darker shades that hide rain marks.

Opt for waterproof footwear, including sliders or boots, that will keep your feet dry and prevent any slips on wet surfaces. Avoid heels or suede options as they can easily get damaged and can also be uncomfortable for the season.

Cleansing is of great importance for the working woman, who leaves home to get to work, battling through traffic and exposing herself to pollution.

Refresh your skin with moist tissues during the monsoons to remove sweat and refresh the skin. Always cleanse your skin at night, before going to bed, to remove make-up, stale sweat, oil deposits, dirt, and pollutants. Since working women often move around a lot, they face problems with dehydration, especially those who travel long distances to reach the office and return home in hot and humid temperatures. Eating fresh fruits and veggies high in water content will keep the skin supple for longer hours on days with high humidity levels. Include fruits like cantaloupe, apple, kiwi, tomatoes, cucumber, and zucchini to stay hydrated inside out. Add Vitamin C and zinc to your diet to ensure healthy levels of collagen and elastin.

Give your face a plain water wash three times a day, use a cleanser once a day, and follow it up with a good moisturizer. Additionally, periodically exfoliate with a good scrub. The scrub is important if you get drenched in the rain often. Lastly, keep makeup to a minimum.

A tulsi-neem face wash would be ideal for the hot and humid season. It would help remove impurities, soothe the skin, and protect it from eruptions and rashes.

After cleansing, tone the skin with chilled rose water or a rose-based skin tonic. It not only refreshes and cools the skin but also helps stimulate blood circulation to the skin surface and adds a glow.

A matte moisturizer is ideal if the weather is hot and humid. For dry skin, spray on a moisture mist. If your work entails traveling, apply sunscreen.

Use a facial scrub two or three times a week. A facial scrub helps to remove dead cells and provides deep cleansing of the skin. It brightens and refines the skin.

Twice a week, use a face mask. Apply it to the face, avoiding the lips and the area around the eyes. Wash it off when it is dry. Here are some Monsoon Face Packs:

Clays like Fuller’s Earth (multani mitti) have a cooling effect and reduce oiliness. Mix one tablespoon of Fuller’s Earth with rose water. Apply to the face and wash off when dry.

Mix cucumber juice (or pulp) with two teaspoons of powdered milk and one egg white. Blend the ingredients into a smooth paste. Apply to the face and neck and rinse off with water after half an hour.

Mix lemon juice with water in equal quantities and freeze it in an ice cube tray. Whenever you want a refresher, rub a frozen cube lightly over the face and then wipe with cotton wool. It removes oiliness and refreshes the skin. Mix egg white, lemon juice, and honey and apply like a mask. Wash off after 20 minutes. Lemon and egg white have cleansing effects and reduce oiliness. Egg white also tightens the skin, while honey is a powerful natural moisturizer. Avoid cold, raw, and dry food during this season. Eat hot meals and include cow ghee in your diet. Ensure you have herbal teas and hot water regularly. Take a glass of warm milk spiced with turmeric, cardamom, and cinnamon before bed. It will keep colds and coughs at bay and enhance your skin.

Humid weather slows down digestion, so steer clear of fried, seafood, and street food. These can cause indigestion, bloating, diarrhea, or stomach infections.