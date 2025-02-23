Nandini Gupta to Represent India at 72nd Miss World in Telangana

Miss World, one of the most renowned international beauty pageants, was established in 1951 in the UK by Eric Morley. After his passing in 2000, Julia Morley took over as co-chair. The 72nd edition of the event will be hosted in India, further solidifying the country’s global cultural influence.

Telangana, India’s youngest state, has been selected as the venue for Miss World 2025, which will be held from May 7 to May 31. The competition will take place at multiple locations across the state, with Hyderabad hosting the opening, closing, and grand finale. This prestigious event will spotlight Telangana’s rich cultural heritage alongside its modern advancements.

The 71st Miss World was previously held in New Delhi and Mumbai. Julia Morley, along with Smita Sabharwal, Secretary to the Government of Telangana for Tourism, Culture, Heritage, and Youth Affairs, expressed excitement about bringing the event to Telangana. Morley extended her gratitude to Telangana’s Chief Minister, A. Revanth Reddy, for his support in making this global event possible.

She further emphasized the importance of experiencing Telangana’s deep-rooted culture, artistic traditions, and vibrant spirit while celebrating beauty with a purpose. The state’s selection as the host is attributed to its reputation for safety and its growing appeal as a tourist destination.

Representing India at the competition will be Nandini Gupta, who was crowned Femina Miss India World 2023 on April 15, 2023, in Imphal, Manipur. The 21-year-old from Rajasthan stood out for her intelligence, confidence, and grace, earning her a place on the world stage.

Telangana’s hosting of the 72nd Miss World marks a significant moment for India, celebrating beauty, culture, and purpose on an international platform.