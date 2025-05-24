Natasha Nyeri-Rosy: Beauty, purpose, & a mission beyond the crown

Amid the buzz and elegance of the 72nd Miss World Festival, Natasha Nyeri-Rosy, crowned Miss World Uganda 2024–2025, stands out not just for her poise and grace, but for a compelling mission close to her heart—advocating for autism awareness. In a candid conversation, she shared her journey, inspirations, and aspirations beyond the runway.

“It’s an honour to be representing my country, Uganda, at the Miss World Festival,” said Natasha, her voice filled with emotion. “It’s something I’ve always dreamt of, and seeing it come true is so surreal. I’m very grateful to God for this chance.”

For Natasha, Miss World was never just about beauty. It was the ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ ethos that pulled her in.

Inspired by her younger brother Ethan, who was diagnosed with autism at the age of two, Natasha took on a mission that transcends pageantry.

“Autism is something deeply personal to me,” she shared. “My little brother was diagnosed when he was just two, and I’ve seen the challenges my family has faced. In Uganda, inclusion—especially in healthcare and education—is still limited. That’s something I want to change.”

Through her project, the Nyonyozi Initiative, Natasha has already been making waves. From organizing Autism Awareness Walks and Runs to leading outreach programs, she’s built a platform to empower children with special needs and their families.

“We’ve had events to create more awareness and build support systems. And now, I’m also working on publishing a book titled Colours of the Spectrum. It’s a collection of stories from parents and individuals living with autism—stories that offer hope and inspiration.”

The inspiration for her upcoming book came from home.

“The dynamics of my family, growing up with a sibling on the spectrum, made me realize every autism journey is different,” Natasha said. “That’s why it’s called a spectrum. The book is a tribute to that diversity, and to all the parents and children navigating it.”

Natasha’s plans don’t stop with storytelling. She’s also venturing into technology with an idea that could revolutionize communication for non-verbal children.

“My brother is non-verbal, and communication is a struggle,” she explained. “I want to develop an app with sensory features that will help children like him express themselves—especially with people outside their families.”

A qualified accountant and entrepreneur, Natasha balances her advocacy with running a beauty store she launched a year ago.

“It’s a collection of makeup and skincare brands, and one day I hope to launch my own line,” she smiled. “I believe in women empowerment through beauty—helping women feel confident in their skin and who they are.”

To her, empowerment means collaboration, not competition.

“Women at the top are collaborating, not stepping on each other,” she emphasized.

“We should embrace and uplift one another. Miss World has given so many young women a chance to lead and create real impact. It’s more than a crown—it’s a platform for change.”

She’s also deeply grateful for the connections formed through Miss World.

“The sisterhood we’ve built here is for life,” Natasha said. “Even after the competition, we’ll continue to support and empower each other’s projects.”

For young girls dreaming of Miss World, Natasha had a clear message:

“Go for it—100%! Believe in yourself. Self-confidence is everything. Your dreams are valid, and no one can take that away from you.” And when asked whether women can truly make a difference in their communities, her answer was firm.

“Absolutely. Growth comes with collaboration, and

through initiatives like Miss World’s Beauty with a Purpose, we’re seeing real change. I’m excited to keep working with my sisters to build a better world.”

Natasha Nyeri-Rosy is not just wearing the crown—she’s using it as a beacon for awareness, inclusion, and empowerment. For Uganda, and for the world.