National Nutrition Month: Understanding the importance of adopting almonds in daily diet

A balanced and nutritious diet is vital for overall health. To emphasize the importance of proper nutrition and healthy eating habits, we celebrate National Nutrition Month from September 1 to 30. It provides a forum for addressing nutritional issues, educating, empowering, and involving people and communities in making better food choices. Thus, practicing a balanced diet with nutrient-dense foods such as almonds, whole grains, vegetables, fruits, legumes and more is crucial for attaining optimal health. Almonds are packed with 15 essential nutrients, including vitamin E, magnesium, protein, zinc, potassium, and dietary fiber, all of which help in maintaining overall well-being.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)- National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) recently released Dietary Guidelines for Indians that recognize almonds as a nut to consume daily for good health. Eating almonds everyday aids in various health benefits, such as managing weight, enhancing heart health, and controlling blood sugar levels.

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan, known for her fitness regime and practices says, “I diligently follow healthy eating habits and I try to purposely keep a check on the nutrition intake as it is fundamental to maintaining good health. I like to plan my meals well in advance to include nutrient-rich foods in every meal. Even when I’m out for a shoot or an interview, I make sure to carry healthy snacks like a box of almonds because they keep me full for longer, and munching on a handful of almonds also helps me meet a part of my daily nutritional requirements. So, this National Nutrition Month, let’s commit to adopting healthy eating practices and make an effort to include nutrient-rich foods like almonds in our diet.”

Commenting on National Nutrition Month, Regional Head - of Dietetics at Max Healthcare, Delhi, Ritika Samaddar, said, “Consuming junk and HFSS (high fat, sugar, salt) items due to the ease of availability and the fast-paced lifestyle is on the rise and consequently the incidences of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart problems, and obesity are also increasing. Therefore, I always recommend making careful food choices and switching to healthy options in a balanced diet to include the many nutrients we need on an everyday basis. To ensure optimal health, it’s important to include foods like almonds in your diet as they aid in various health benefits, such as managing weight, harmful cholesterol, and blood sugar levels, and can help in maintaining and improving overall health.”

Nutrition and Wellness Consultant, Sheela Krishnaswamy, said, “In India, a lack of understanding about the importance of consuming essential nutrients has significantly contributed to the rise of various ailments. Hence, we must consume a variety of food items that are a natural source of nutrients, such as almonds. Even the recent guidelines by ICMR-NIN suggest regular consumption of nuts like almonds as a part of a healthy diet. Not only this, research studies suggest that almonds may also play a positive role in overall dietary patterns, benefiting those with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes. Therefore, it’s good to include foods like almonds in your daily diet as a simple yet effective step towards achieving a healthier lifestyle.”

Fitness Master Pilates Instructor Yasmin Karachiwala, said, “A balanced, nutritious diet and regular physical activity are essential for holistic health. In addition to regular workouts, I strongly advise my clients to avoid packaged or ultra-processed foods and focus on natural options like almonds. I rely on almonds as a part of my daily diet due to their rich nutrient profile. They are an excellent source of protein and are a key part of my post-workout regime. Being versatile almonds can be consumed in various forms while retaining the nutritional benefits. Therefore, it’s a great idea to carry a box of almonds wherever you go.”

MBBS and Nutritionist, Dr. Rohini Patil, said, “This National Nutrition Month, I urge everyone to take their health seriously and be conscious of their food choices. With the present-day erratic lifestyle and subsequent health concerns, we cannot afford to ignore the importance of consuming nutrient-rich foods. Keeping the same in mind, I always suggest my patients include foods like almonds in their diet in some form or other. Almonds are not only delicious but also packed with multiple nutrients and help in maintaining heart health and blood sugar levels when included in a balanced diet, and by prioritizing such nutritious options, you can significantly improve your overall health.”

Skin Expert and Cosmetologist, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta said, “Healthy skin begins from within, and your diet plays a pivotal role in achieving good skin health. Incorporating nutrient-packed foods like almonds into your daily routine can make a substantial difference. Consumption of a handful of almonds every day along with fruits and vegetables can help boost your skin’s resistance to UV rays naturally. Additionally, almonds contain antioxidants, Vitamin E, and healthy fats that nourish the skin from within for that radiant look.”

South Indian Actress Vani Bhojan said, “Juggling a demanding career and personal life can be extremely challenging, but prioritizing your health is essential. I firmly believe in self-care, and one of the best ways to practice it is by nourishing your body with the right kind of food. Incorporating nutrient-rich foods like almonds into my daily routine has made a noticeable difference in my overall well-being. I enjoy snacking on almonds and always carry a box with me wherever I go. Following this practice has been extremely beneficial for my health and I encourage everyone to make similar choices in order to avoid unhealthy food options.

This National Nutrition Month let’s commit to recognizing the crucial role of nutrition in overall well-being. Making mindful choices can help significantly boost nutrition and vitality, paving the way for a more healthy life.