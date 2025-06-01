Natural sunscreen: Exploring safe alternatives

Our skin faces numerous challenges in summer due to intense sunlight and UV radiation, leading to skin damage and premature aging. While commercial sunscreens are common, many contain synthetic chemicals that some prefer to avoid. Ayurveda offers natural ingredients with inherent SPF properties that nourish and protect the skin safely.

Our skin goes through a lot of changes during summer. Hot sun rays and UV radiation harm skin, causing acne, blemishes, severe tanning, and wrinkles. Dermatologists recommend applying sunscreens with a minimum of SPF 30, and the market is flooded with high SPF sunscreens.

When it comes to sun protection, Ayurveda offers powerful solutions with natural ingredients that have inherent SPF properties. These natural sunscreens are gaining popularity as people seek to protect their skin from harmful UV rays while avoiding synthetic chemicals.

There are many benefits to using homemade sunscreen over store-bought products. First, when you make it yourself, you know exactly what is in it. You aren’t using any chemicals that could be harmful to your body or skin.

Unlike chemical sunscreens, natural sunscreens don’t get absorbed into the skin, making them ideal for sensitive skin and those looking to avoid synthetic compounds. Homemade sunscreens are easy to make with ingredients like sandalwood, sesame oil, coconut oil, jojoba oil, Aloe Vera, etc., which nourish and care for the skin.

They’re typically free of parabens and ingredients such as oxybenzone, avobenzone, octisalate, octocrylene, homosalate, and octinoxate.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is one of the most widely used natural oils in India due to its health benefits. However, not many people know that it is also excellent for protecting against the sun’s rays—coconut oil offers multiple skin benefits, including SPF protection.

Recipes for Natural Sunscreens:

1. Take half a cup of virgin coconut oil, 2 tablespoons of non-nano zinc oxide, and 1 tablespoon of red raspberry seed oil. Optional: add 10 drops of essential oils. Whip the coconut oil in a mixer. Carefully add zinc oxide, red raspberry seed oil, and essential oils. Once well mixed, pour into a small container.

2. Take a cup of coconut oil and add half a cup of shea butter. Add water and mix well. Apply every morning to prevent sun damage.

3. Take 50 ml mineral water and add 1 tsp pure glycerine or aloe vera gel, plus ½ tsp sunflower oil. Mix well to make a lotion, then add 3 to 4 tsp zinc oxide. You can also add 4 drops of vitamin E oil if the skin is normal to dry.

4. Take 10 drops of lavender essential oil, 1 tablespoon pomegranate oil, ¾ cup coconut oil, 4 tablespoons zinc oxide, 2 tablespoons arrowroot flour, 2 tablespoons shea butter, and 4 capsules of vitamin E. Combine all ingredients except zinc oxide and arrowroot flour in a jar. Place the jar in a saucepan with 2 inches of water over medium/low heat and stir until melted. Add zinc oxide and arrowroot flour a tablespoon at a time. Store in a cool place.

5. Wheat germ oil is equally effective as many commercial sunscreens. Apply it 30 minutes before sun exposure. For long days in the sun, carry the oil and reapply every 2 hours.

Important: Always apply homemade sunscreen at least 20 minutes before direct sun exposure. This allows the protective ingredients enough time to bind properly to your skin. To determine how much to use, consider the desired SPF level for your DIY sunscreen.