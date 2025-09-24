Navratri glow-up: Fashion that lets you dance all night

As Navratri brings colours, garba nights, and celebrations this season, fashion too is stepping to a new beat. This year progressive festive wardrobes strike a balance between comfort and style athleisure-inspired looks for women, and a casual meets formal feel for men. Navratri is no longer only sequins, ghagras and stiff sherwanis; it is about comfort, more than anything else. It’s about what allows you to dance all nine nights!

Athleisure with a Navratri Sparkle

Athleisure is no longer just for the gym or lounging at home on a weekend; it is now happily dancing its way into Navratri nights! Women are styling jogger-style bottoms with mirror-work tops, pairing festive hoodies with a stunning piece of jewellery, or even switching heavy lehengas for breezy co-ords that allow them to dance freely during garba! Athleisure has become a lifestyle choice so, ladies, do not let fashion weigh down your festive nights!

“Athleisure is no longer just jogging to street fashion; it has become a lifestyle, Women really want to have outfits that they dance in for Navratri comfortably, while still feeling festive and sparkling,” says Ipshita Das, Founder of DizzyDuck

Men’s Navratri Edit: Casual Meets Formal

Men’s fashion this Navratri is breaking away from ‘only kurtas.’ The trend seems to be all about mixing it all up tuxedo pants with an embroidered kurta for dandiya nights, a blazer layered over a vibrant shirt for pujas, or denim alongside a festive jacket. You want to curate looks that are more versatile, while equally appropriate at the office pooja and at a garba program after work hours.

“Modern men are heading toward effortless styling; they would rather not maintain separate wardrobes for work, weekends and festivities. Men are curating collections that easily lend themselves to combinations of casual and formal but still look sharp when celebrating Navratri,” explains Nitin Jain, Founder of IVYN.

Nine Nights of Style, Nine Nights of Comfort

Navratri is a celebration of both tradition and individuality. The balance we see in fashion this season is evident sparkle but not stiff, tradition but not fixed, stylish without compromising comfort. Whether it’s the women showing off their fashion athleisure for festival nights, or men curating their smart casual-formal combinations, it is clear that this Navratri 2025 is a comfort-meets-celebration vibe.