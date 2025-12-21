Nia Sharma: I’m okay to walk the red carpet without make-up now

Television star Nia Sharma has opened up about embracing her natural self, revealing that after an overdose of hair and make-up over the past month, she has grown comfortable with going completely bare-faced even on the red carpet.

Sharing her thoughts candidly on Instagram stories, Nia spoke about dealing with an unexpected skin breakout ahead of a shoot.

She is heard saying: “You can treat your skin as much as you want, eat as much as you want, but don’t eat at all. Even after that, this one breakout must have happened. It’s been here for a week now. And this... It’s not going, man. And it’s just getting bigger, man. Why on the day of the shoot, man?”

Nia captioned it: “Looking like a speed breaker now.”

The actress then went on to flaunt her long hair and said: “In the last month, I’ve done so much hair and makeup that now I’m loving my scattered hair, no makeup, this skin, no lip balm, nothing I want, man.”

“I mean... I’m okay to walk the red carpets also without hair and makeup now. Like that’s how confident I am now. But this won’t go bump,” she added.

Nia wrote as the caption: “I love my dark circles now. Overdose of make-up and hairstyling.”

Talking about the actress, Nia was last seen on screen in “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited”, which also stars Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Kashmera Shah. It is hosted by Bharti Singh, and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. She was also seen in “Suhagan Chudail”, where she played the role of a witch named Nishigandha. The fantasy-thriller-romance show featured Zayn Ibad Khan, and Debchandrima Singha Roy in the lead roles.

She is also known for her roles in ‘Behenein’, ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’.‘Meri Durga’, ‘Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha’. In 2020, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India’ and emerged as the winner. Nia has also worked in web series like ‘Twisted’, and ‘Jamai 2.0’.