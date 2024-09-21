Nora Fatehi to bring her A-game to the IIFA stage

Dancing diva and actress Nora Fatehi will be seen setting the stage on fire with her performance at the 24th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) and said that she cannot wait to bring her A-game forward.

Nora said in a statement that she is absolutely exhilarated to be performing at the grand IIFA Weekend!

“The sheer energy of the crowd, the mesmerizing performances, and the celebration of Indian cinema create an atmosphere that’s truly unforgettable.

“I can’t wait to bring my return to the IIFA stage at the stunning Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and share this extraordinary moment with fans and fellow artists.”

The actress called it an “absolute honour” to be part of the spectacular showcase of creativity and stardom. She added: “Get ready, because this experience is going to be nothing short of spectacular – fans are in for an unforgettable treat!” Nora, who has worked in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam films, made her acting debut with the Hindi movie “Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans.”

She was then seen in Telugu films in special appearances such as “Temper”, “Baahubali: The Beginning” and “Kick 2”.

The 32-year-old twinkle toes participated in the controversial reality show “Bigg Boss” hosted by Salman Khan. She later gained immense popularity with her dance in the tracks “Dilbar”, “Garmi”, “Saki Saki”, “KusuKusu”, “Jeda Nasha”, “"Ek Toh Kum Zindagani" “Pachtaoge” and "Manike".

Nora was last seen in Vidyut Jammwal-starrer “Crakk” and then “Madgaon Express” directed by Kunal Kemmu, which also stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam.

Looking forward, she will next be seen in “Matka”, which is set between the years 1958 and 1982, based on the Matka gambling scams that rocked the country in the 20th century.